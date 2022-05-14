“Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan and Game 6 Klay”: Warriors star tells us a cryptic tale through IG stories after series win vs Grizzlies

Game 6 Klay Thompson rises again, saves the day for the Dubs who’d have to play a Game 7 in Memphis had they lost this exciting game of basketball.

Klay Thompson does it again. The man popular for his legendary Game 6 heroics has done it n+1th time and again might have saved the Warriors’ season.

Much like the Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals where the Warriors were trailing the series 3-2, and it needed a maddening 41-point, with 11 3-pointers (NBA playoffs record) from Klay to get them a Dub.

The last time he had an incredible Game 6 was in the 2019 Finals against the Raptors, which would forever be one of the biggest “What Ifs?” of the NBA. He had a 30-point night on a heartbreaking night for the Warriors, where they would lose him and the series because of an ACL tear in an iconic performance.

Three years later, although there were plenty of Warriors who showed up big time on an inefficient night for the stars of these Playoffs – Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, the same man came up with his best on another big night for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson tells us who’s the GOAT at Game 6, and puts himself alongside Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and Michael Jordan in an IG post

Much was said about Thompson’s presence and him taking more shots over Poole, while the latter was much more efficient throughout the year and more importantly towards the end of the season and since the start of the Playoffs.

But one of the greatest shooters of all time, I’d say the best, irrespective of the fact that he’d never come close to Steph on that list, who in his heyday cannot be stopped, showed why he’s the GOAT at Game 6s. He himself just after the game told us the same in a series of Instagram stories.



This was his Sixth game with 25 or more points in the last seven games 6s for Golden State. That’s just legendary.

With the Warriors getting it done in six games and the Suns going to have to play a Game 7 against Luka Doncic and Co, the Dubs will fancy their chances much better than whomever they face.

Having gotten the better of these young, tough, and never-backing-down Grizzlies will give them that confidence as well as the momentum.