“It Was Real Militant”: Lonzo Ball Recalls Workout Routine Father LaVar Ball Put Them Through Growing Up

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball and his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo grew to viral fame during their high school career at Chino Hills. However, plenty of work went into becoming great, which fans didn’t see. The Bulls point guard revealed that their father, LaVar, ensured the brothers stuck to a strict workout routine in their teenage years.

Lonzo and LiAngelo made a guest appearance on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena. Lonzo broke down the details of all the work their father made them do. He said,

“We were taking up at 7 o’clock man. We was moving around from 7:30 to about 11:30 every day. It was real militant. We were on a schedule our whole lives.”

In addition to revealing the long hours they worked out daily, Lonzo shared insight into what took place. He expressed that at 7 am, the brothers had to run up the hill for a mile. However, their work on the hill wasn’t over after that. The brothers then had to run 12-18 sprints to the halfway point of the hill.

Their focus then shifted to building their muscles. If it was a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, the boys would lift weights. On Tuesday or Thursday, they would do pull-ups instead. After all that toll on their bodies, they began working on their basketball skills, which lasted for two hours.

Although this seems tumultuous for the average person, it became second nature for the Ball brothers. LiAngelo admitted, “That sh*t turned like brushing your teeth for real.” Lonzo added that the conditions were militant but neither complained about their experiences. The work their father put them through is a major reason why they were able to succeed at the level of which they did.

LaVar’s key to raising successful children

LaVar Ball has been an instrumental figure in his children’s lives. Some may view his actions as over-the-top but his confidence in his kids has paid off greatly. In a sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe in 2020, LaVar revealed the secret to raising successful children.

“To be successful you have to have a passion to do something,” LaVar said. “And you need at least one person to believe in you.”

LaVar went on to highlight the importance the belief of someone has on an athlete. Therefore, he stepped into that role for all of his children. He believed in them more than they believed in themselves, as he made plenty of bold claims of their talents. Now two of his three children are in the NBA as top-three picks.

The father of the Ball family may be a flamboyant personality, but he’s always had his children’s best interests at heart.