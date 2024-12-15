“It Wasn’t Just About Basketball”: Stephen Curry Reveals How Davidson Prepared Him to Be More Than an NBA Star

Bloomberg interviewed Stephen Curry to discuss the superstar’s growing business portfolio. Speaking to Emily Chang, the Chef revealed that his entrepreneurial drive is still in its nascent stages, but he wants to put more energy into his off-court ventures. The 36-year-old also touched on how his college experience at Davidson helped him prepare for a multi-faceted career.

“Going to Davidson, it allowed me to have a perspective of; it wasn’t just about basketball,” Curry said. “Like, there was a nice time management, intellectual journey at Davidson that kind of gave me a balance as well.”

Steph shared how his college experience wasn’t just about training and practice. The courses he studied allowed him to widen his perspective and view himself as more than just an athlete. Managing his time between practicing basketball and studying also gave him the skills to balance his on-court and off-court ventures.

But the two-time NBA MVP also had an interesting perspective on how basketball itself has lent him some of his business tools.

“Basketball is not an individual sport. It requires five people working in unison. You gotta have different roles that everybody buys into, and I think, a little bit of imagination as well. From a point guard position, you gotta have a little creativity and little flair — the way I play at least. And that’s helped off the court too,” Curry added.

His ability to collaborate and be imaginative have helped the Baby Faced Assassin generate a net worth of $240 million, one that will undoubtedly continue to grow once Steph hangs up his boots.

Despite setbacks, Stephen Curry remains an avid investor

Among his many smarts, the four-time NBA champion knows how to leverage the opportunities in his life. As a franchise player in San Francisco, that naturally meant setting up his own venture capital and investing in technology.

His portfolio includes a production company, Unanimous Media, a bourbon label named Gentleman’s Cut and his own venture capital firm, Penny Jar Capital. Using PJC, Curry has invested in a plethora of businesses to various levels of success.

The darkest spot on his portfolio probably remains the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, which collapsed in 2022. Allegations of embezzlement and misuse quickly sapped the crypto exchange of any trust it had in the market, forcing them to file for bankruptcy.

The only relief for Curry, who was an early investor and had even appeared in advertisements for the brand, was that fellow sports stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka and Shohei Ohtani had all invested in the same company and suffered similar losses.

However, as the adage goes, shooters shoot. Steph remains unafraid in his business ventures, and it’s more than likely that we will see more investments from him once he draws the curtains on his NBA career.