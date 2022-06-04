“Tyler Herro caught cheating on girlfriend & baby mama Katya Elise! AGAIN!!”: Miami Heat star goes full Tristan Thompson after failing to perform for his team in Playoffs

Troubles do not seem to have an end for the former Kentucky guard Tyler Herro since the Miami Heat started their 2022 Playoffs and they surely didn’t end after their season ended.

Tyler Herro played the best basketball of his life this regular season, averaging over 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists a game. He did that while coming off the bench and playing less than 32 minutes a night.

Miami finished the season with the best record in Eastern Conference and Herro being the leader off the bench and the team’s second-best scorer won the Sixth Man of the Year award for it.

But as soon as the Playoffs started, his weakness on the defensive side of the court got exposed first in the Hawks series and very clearly in the Sixers series resulting in him playing just 24 minutes per game and his average coming down to 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game.

Heat missed out on playing their 2nd Finals in the space of three years, largely due to Herro and his partner in crime, Duncan Robinson. Both of them have come under massive criticism by the Heat Nation and the NBA media.

And if it wasn’t enough, the 22-year-old has reportedly done another enraging crime within a week, but this time it’s his girlfriend who’s on the receiving end of it.

Tyler Herro cheats on Katya Elise Henry yet again

It looks like there are some serious problems going on in the relationship between the Heat star and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry. The fitness model recently put up an IG story that clearly looks to be a clear message for Tyler.

Looks like Tyler Herro cheated on his girlfriend and baby mama Katya pic.twitter.com/FfwDLGLBnU — mev (@mevvybear) June 4, 2022

The mother of his kid not following his Twitter handle anymore can be further proof of these allegations as well. This isn’t the first time that Kyle Kuzma’s ex-girlfriend has been having loyalty issues with Tyler.

They had reportedly broken up just a year ago when the fitness influencer was carrying Herro’s child and the Heat star was in his off-season with the Heat being eliminated early in the playoffs. It looks like a pattern there for the young man.

