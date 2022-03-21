“With his 28 points tonight, Jordan Poole crosses Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson!”: Warriors’ young star becomes the only Dubs player this season to have 9 consecutive 20+ point games

Tonight, Warriors’ young star Jordan Poole accomplished something even Stephen Curry hasn’t done this season

The Golden State Warriors suffered a heartbreaking loss tonight. After losing Stephen Curry to a leg injury last game, the Warriors hoped to get a win at home, before they head out on a 5-game road trip. However, Gregg Popovich and his Spurs couldn’t allow that, as they beat the Dubs 110-108 in a close encounter.

What didn’t help was Draymond Green getting ejected in the middle of the third quarter. The Warriors, despite being down 14 at a point, were tied going into the final minute of the game. They took a one-point lead, only to be erased by some unexpected calls by the officials.

Jordan Poole put up a game-high 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Klay Thompson added 24 points, and Otto Porter Jr. had a brilliant 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. The Spurs had six players in double digits, with Josh Richardson leading with 25 points off the bench.

Jordan Poole has 9 consecutive games with 20 or more points

At the start of the season, the Warriors got a pleasant surprise. Entering his third year, Jordan Poole showed us huge changes from the previous year. He was driving to the hoop with more authority, he added more moves to his bag, and most importantly, he wasn’t avoiding contact like before.

However, since Klay Thompson returned, Poole had to come off the bench, and his numbers declined again. Coach Steve Kerr wasn’t happy about the same, and he let the same be known. Poole took a month and a half, but finally figured his role in the team, and has been excellent since.

With his 28 points tonight, he now has 9 consecutive 20+ point games. This is more than Stephen Curry or anyone else on the Dubs roster has had this season.

Jordan Poole despite the loss 28 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

52/44/100 He has had 9 straight 20 point games! pic.twitter.com/lHdAxpqMBj — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 21, 2022

Playing without Steph for the rest of the regular season wouldn’t be easy, but if Poole can keep up his work, and the others can chip in, the Warriors may just survive their last 11 remaining games.