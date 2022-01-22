Basketball

“It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead”: Sports Illustrated writer prophesizes Sixers head coach to blow up a huge lead and sees it coming true to his surprise

"It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead": Sports Illustrated writer prophesizes Sixers head coach to blow up a huge lead and sees it coming true to his surprise
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Cade Cunningham really made Rudy Gay play Ring Around the Rosie”: The forward veteran falls prey to the rookie’s crafty handles during the Jazz-Pistons matchup
Next Article
"Oh no Maxiii"– Watch Kelly Piquet's daughter showing adorable concern for Max Verstappen
NBA Latest Post
"It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead": Sports Illustrated writer prophesizes Sixers head coach to blow up a huge lead and sees it coming true to his surprise
“It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead”: Sports Illustrated writer prophesizes Sixers head coach to blow up a huge lead and sees it coming true to his surprise

The Philadelphia 76ers with just 2 losses in the last 12 games, failed to win…