“It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead”: Sports Illustrated writer prophesizes Sixers head coach to blow up a huge lead and sees it coming true to his surprise

The Philadelphia 76ers with just 2 losses in the last 12 games, failed to win a game against a short-handed Clippers after being 24 points up in the 3rd. Credits? Doc Rivers maybe.

Doc Rivers is no doubt one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He is top-10 among the league’s winningest coaches list of all-time and will be a Hall of Famer coach when it’s all said and done.

But the Sixers head coach also has some of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the game. Be it blowing away big leads in regular-season games or losing a Playoff series after getting a viable lead, Doc has done it all.

Friday night was yet another instance where Rivers’ team lost a game after once leading the game by 24-points in the 3rd quarter. And Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari, who covers Clippers‘ basketball, prophesied it well before the LA team started making the comeback.

It would be nice if the Sixers go full Doc Rivers and somehow blow a 24 point lead. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 22, 2022

Doc Rivers’ team blows up yet again

The 76ers led by as many as 24 points & lost the close game at 102-101. This matches their largest blown lead since 1996-97. The Sports Illustrated writer, who is very much into prophecies, saw this one coming true.

THE PROPHECY HAS BEEN FULFILLED. https://t.co/XNZIb2c9Nr — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 22, 2022

While Sixers made history after blowing one of their biggest leads, Rivers’ former team now has two of the four largest comebacks in the league this season. The Clips also overcame a 25-pt deficit against Denver Nuggets just 10 days back.

After the game, Doc Rivers was asked how much of the loss could be attributed to coaching.

“Would you ask Pop that question? No you wouldn’t. So don’t ask me that question. I’ve earned that.” Doc Rivers when asked how much of a 24-point blown lead was on coaching #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uOEhEQXU2L — Logan Reever (@loganreever) January 22, 2022

While Doc’s legacy is no joke, his comparison of himself with Gerg Popovic is insane. Pop is among an elite class of coaches in NBA history along with Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach.

They all are distant legends whose teams have delivered at the greatest of stages, making a dynasty in the franchises they served. While Doc Rivers has consistently failed in Playoffs apart from his Championship with the Celtics in 08.

His time with the Clippers having prime Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and then more recently Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was enough proof for his disastrous playoff resume.

But then his start to the campaign with the Sixers last season is up there as one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. Ben Simmons got most of the hate for that second-round playoff exit, but Doc will have no escape after the team gets a solution to the Simmons situation.