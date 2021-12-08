“It would only be 5 or 6 years before someone breaks Stephen Curry’s 3-point records”: Warriors’ Draymond Green believes Steph won’t hold the 3-point record for long

Warriors’ star Draymond Green breaks down why he believes Stephen Curry’s soon to be 3-point record would be shattered soon

The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trailblazers for the final game of their 3-game homestand. After this game, they head on a 5-game Eastern road trip. This game is rather special for the Warriors fans they hope Stephen Curry goes beast mode and touches Ray Allen‘s record. Needing 15 3s to tie and 16 to make the record his, it seemed like too high an ask. However, if there was one person for the job, it’s the man himself.

Draymond Green decided to mention the elephant in the room in his latest podcast episode. He brought up Steph and how he’s about to achieve the all-time record. Green started reminiscing about Curry’s early days with the team, and more. Further, Draymond claimed that Steph’s record, while it would be very special, wouldn’t be his for the long run.

Draymond Green explains why he believes Stephen Curry’s record would be broken within the decade

Stephen Curry was drafted as the 7th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Then, the concept of 3-point shooting was not as liberal as it has become currently. Players used to attempt around 2 or 3 shots from the deep per game. Stephen Curry, in his first three years, used to attempt less than 5 shots from the deep in a game.

Draymond Green pointed out the same, as he tried to explain why Steph’s all-time 3-point record would be taken down perhaps in the next 5-6 years.

Draymond did come with his facts. Trae Young has been averaging 7.1 3s attempted per game in his brief career. Donovan Mitchell has been averaging 7.4 3 attempts, and the number is only going upwards.

It would be a huge moment when Stephen Curry gets his record. However, Green is right. It won’t be long before someone breaks the same.