“It’s a part of sports, I guess everybody don’t take it like that”: Gary Payton II breaks his silence on the b*tt slapping incident involving Nikola Jokic

Gary Payton II finally addresses his b*tt slap incident with Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic, stating it is what it is.

The Golden State Warriors have silenced all their critics who thought they weren’t championship contenders. There is a new wave of happiness amongst the Dub Nation, with the Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole shooting the lights out of Denver Nuggets.

It’s been an overall effort from the Dubs, with everyone chipping in with their contributions. Kudos to Steve Kerr and his staff for taking an active part in developing the roster around the original core of the team. Kerr’s efforts have given us the likes of Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II.

With JP getting his due, and rightly so, we cannot overlook Payton’s hustle and elite defense. Son of legendary player Gary Payton, the Young Glove hasn’t had it easy, going undrafted in the league and being cut from four teams in the last six years. However, he has found a home with the GSW.

Known for his athletic style of play and elite defense, Payton found himself on the wrong side of Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic during Game Two of the first round.

Gary Payton II reveals there were no ill feelings behind his b*tt slap on Nikola Jokic.

Well, when you’re a 6″3′ undrafted guard blocking a seven-foot reigning MVP’s shot, the energy from the crowds can get to you, and that’s what happened with Payton, who had a sensational block on The Joker.

GP2 blocked Joker’s shot and slapped him on the butt. Steph had to step in 😲 pic.twitter.com/MKJHds2XKC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Feeding on the energy from the home crowd, the Young Glove would perform some pushups, flexing on his block. Nonetheless, things went too far when Payton would pat Jokic on the rear end, something the big man was not very appreciative about and had to be stopped by Payton’s teammates Curry and Poole.

Frustration seemed to grow with The Joker post his confrontation with Payton, leading to his ejection in the fourth quarter of the game. Nonetheless, Jokic would address the incident with Payton, saying the following.

“He doesn’t need to do that,” said Jokic. “I just reacted. No need to do that.”

Recently, GP2 would finally share his side of the story, hinting at things being blown out of proportion.

Gary Payton II on patting Nikola Jokic on the rear end: “It’s a part of sports. Just, like, ‘You’re playing well, keep going.’ I guess everybody don’t take it like that. It is what it is.” (via @WillardAndDibs) pic.twitter.com/1frThx2aqV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 22, 2022

While Payton didn’t mean any harm, the Serbian superstar didn’t feel the same way.

With Game Four taking place on Sunday night, it is a do-or-die situation for Jokic and co.