Basketball

“Nikola Jokic the first superstar to experience the Golden State Warriors’ PTSD!”: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green are inciting the fear of god in the reigning MVP

"Nikola Jokic the first superstar to experience the Golden State Warriors' PTSD!": Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green are inciting the fear of god in the reigning MVP
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Riley Meredith IPL 2022 price: Who is Hrithik Shokeen? Hrithik Shokeen cricketer stats
Next Article
Rohit Sharma memes: Twitter reactions and funniest IPL memes on Rohit Sharma scoring duck vs CSK
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum has put Kevin Durant on LOCKDOWN this series!": Celtics' star has managed to put the clamps on Nets' superstar in the first two games
“Jayson Tatum has put Kevin Durant on LOCKDOWN this series!”: Celtics’ star has managed to put the clamps on Nets’ superstar in the first two games

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has done an excellent job guarding and containing Kevin Durant in the…