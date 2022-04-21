“Nikola Jokic the first superstar to experience the Golden State Warriors’ PTSD!”: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green are inciting the fear of god in the reigning MVP

Nikola Jokic is the first superstar to face the wrath of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ new death lineup, the PTSD!

The Golden State Warriors are firing on all cylinders and it looks as though they are the new juggernaut in the west. Their current team is firing on all cylinders and every contender has reason to be worried.

The Denver Nuggets are currently down 2-0 against the Warriors. They have the reigning MVP in the form of Nikola Jokic and even he looks troubled.

Rarely has a reigning MVP been bounced out in the first round but this time Jokic is getting closer to the exit sign. Granted that he has virtually no help this season, with Jamal Murray out injured. The Warriors finding their form could not have come at a worse time.

Jokic the first superstar to experience the warrior’s PTSD🤣🤣 https://t.co/cEplohwGtG pic.twitter.com/PS1Ffzx9Bq — Michael Jordan Poole (@JFong30) April 19, 2022

What shall we name Steph Curry and the new Warriors starting five?

The brand new Warriors lineup features one player who nobody expected would be this good, Jordan Poole. The NBA now knows that Poole is a certified bucket. Poole’s heroics during the regular season, in the absence of Steph Curry was enough for everyone to take notice.

The new lineup has taken the world by storm. They have been tremendous in both offense and defense, choking the Nuggets and sitting pretty with a 2-0 series lead.

The Warriors’ new death lineup vs Denver this series: 204.3 offensive rating

75.0 defensive rating Insane 🤯 (Via @anthonyVslater | 📸 @chanodesigns ) pic.twitter.com/jqnFI1204G — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 19, 2022

Despite the eye-popping statistics, the biggest shocker is that the lineup has barely played together, and they have been on the floor for longer than 11 minutes.

Excited fans have come up with a lot of names for this new death lineup. The tweet below chose to name it the “deathcon 5”.

Warriors “deathcon 5” lineup so far 47 points

77.2% FG

87.5% 3PT

204.3 offensive rating

75.0 defensive rating

11 minutes I promise you nobody wants to see this team in a 7 game series. pic.twitter.com/x6MU3IyfzS — All-NBA (@FactNbamuse) April 20, 2022

While the internet is unsure of what the best name is, polls suggest that PTSD is best suited. The abbreviation stems from the names of the four stars on the team, which also include Jordan Poole.

The Warriors death lineup is something nobody wants to see 💯 pic.twitter.com/KBJG5J5EYg — Ball Bound (@BallBoundIG) April 19, 2022

