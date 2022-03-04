“Luka Doncic has surpassed Stephen Curry for All-NBA First Team”: NBA Twitter lauds the Mavericks superstar and MVP candidate after a 41/10/9 statline in a dub against the Dubs

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic seems to be on a mission to seal that All-NBA First Team berth for a third straight season.

Luka Doncic has been absolutely tearing up the basketball sphere since the time he turned pro in Europe. The Slovenian sensation is the son of Sasa Doncic, who played professionally during his own days.

But Sasa would scarcely have expected his son to become a consensus top-5 NBA player during his rookie contract. Even when Luka was lighting up the Euroleague and winning MVP honors, few onlookers could’ve foreseen THIS level of dominance.

After yet another slow start to the season caused by a lack of conditioning, Luka is back in full flow. He looks in perhaps the best shape of his career except for the 2020 NBA bubble. And his stats this calendar year bear that notion out.

Luka Doncic has been the MVP in this calendar year 2022. He needs to be named to the All-NBA First Team alongside Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/H4oQ7YsrPK — Amulya Shekhar (@tweet_amulya) March 4, 2022

NBA Twitter goes gaga after Luka Doncic posts another unreal statline

Following yet another stupendous 40-point outing in which he put Steph and his Warriors to the sword, Luka Doncic compiled a near-triple-double of 41 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

And it goes without saying that the entire basketball fraternity is in awe of this 23-year-old talent.

Luka Doncic went for 41-10-9 in a win over the Warriors. As of now, I think he’s surpassed Steph Curry in the MVP and All-NBA discussions. https://t.co/QSr74QW57W — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 4, 2022

That damn Skinny Luka ain’t playing no games right now! He don’t give a damn who in his way whether it’s Bron, Steph or whoever else want that work! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 4, 2022

Luka Doncic in February: 34.7 PPG

10.3 RPG

8.8. APG

41.2 3P% on 9.7 attempts He is the first player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/7yWAn5IvhI — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2022

The sky truly is the limit for perhaps the best young talent that most of us have ever seen in the NBA.