“It’s About Building My Teammates’ Confidence”: James Harden Reveals His Reasoning Behind Passing Up Open Shots

The Los Angeles Clippers went on a losing skid right after they acquired James Harden. It was pretty evident that the stars on the team were not on the same page, chemistry-wise. Ever since Russell Westbrook decided to come off the bench, Ty Lue’s boys instantly improved. Now with James Harden looking much more comfortable in the Clippers uniform, the guard has integrated himself into the team’s offense.

James Harden is known for taking multiple shots in every game. However, during the clash against the Golden State Warriors, the Beard was passing up shots that he’d usually take. While speaking about the same, the 2018 Most Valuable Player revealed that it was a strategy used to get his teammates involved.

“I feel like I could have shot the step back couple of times or whatever, but it’s alright, cool. I pass up a shot which I take… For me, it’s about building [my teammates’ confidence] confidence in T Mann and other guys where later in the season, they know that shot’s gonna be there. They got confidence to make it. So, it’s building steps,” Harden said after the 113-112 win.

Harden went on to finish the contest with 21 points and also recorded a team-high nine assists.

Russell Westbrook’s move to the bench has enabled James Harden to thrive

Since the star-studded lineup of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George wasn’t witnessing success, Russ decided to make the tough decision of demoting himself to the bench.

With Westbrook, a player who demands the ball, on the bench, Harden is allowed to have the rock in his hand much more than before. Due to the same, the southpaw’s production has gone up over the past week, leading to the team winning more games. However, the 34-year-old does sympathize with Russ regarding his fluctuating minutes.

James Harden’s stats aren’t visually appealing. In the first 14 games, Harden has managed to put up 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, however, he’s been having an extremely positive impact on the team.

The Clippers are now a 9-10 team, merely one win away from a .500 record. Currently placed 9th in the West, with the form that they have been in, they will surely jump up several spots in the coming few weeks.