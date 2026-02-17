mobile app bar

“It’s BS”: Donovan Mitchell On Chris Paul Not Getting A Retirement Tour

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Donovan Mitchell(L) and Chris Paul(R)

2026 was supposed to be an exciting and emotional year for Chris Paul, but almost two months in, only of those emotions can be felt. The Point God had declared that it would be the final season in his NBA career, and a farewell tour was impending, with arenas all over the country awaiting their chance to say goodbye one of the best-ever. Sadly, that didn’t happen.

Paul joined the Clippers before the campaign began, which set the stage for a poetic end to his career. It’s the franchise with whom he arguably played the best basketball of his career with. But on December 3rd, they decided they had enough of him and effectively asked him to stop turning up.

In February, Paul was traded to the Toronto Raptors, who just days later, decided to waive him. That was it for CP3. He called time on his career, leaving the community disappointed and players aghast. Donovan Mitchell recently expressed his disappointment over the fact that Paul didn’t get a chance to go out on his own terms.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star said, “I wouldn’t be in the NBA if it wasn’t for Chris Paul… And to see his career end the way it did, I think it’s BS. When you have a guy like that, there’s a level that he has to be held to. He wasn’t given that opportunity which I think is messed up.” 

Mitchell echoed the sentiments of most players in the league. They didn’t go out calling for the Clippers’ or Raptors’ bosses’ heads, of course. But fans had nothing to lose. They kept bashing the Inglewood-based franchise and even flooded the organization’s farewell post for CP3 on X with hate comments.

“Y’all don’t deserve to post this. Delete,” a fan wrote under the X post. “I hope this franchise is in the depths of hell forever,” another user ominously commented.

Paul did not take shots at the Clippers while announcing his retirement on social media, however. He simply thanked all his teams, teammates, and coaches, and reflected on one of the greatest careers in NBA history. Yes, he retired without a title. But there’s a reason he was labeled “point god” throughout. He was truly the best of his kind.

