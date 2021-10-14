“It’s going to take a minute for us to become the team we are capable of being”: LeBron James pacifies Lakers fans after going on a unexpected 0-5 preseason start

The Lakers’ shocking 0-5 preseason start has been concerning LAL fans. After their 5th straight loss, LeBron James gave his honest remarks on their poor start.

This offseason was probably the busiest one we have had in a while. We got to witness several teams completely rebuild their squads, teams adding some superstars on their rosters and stacking the squad up with some future Hall-Of-Famers.

Los Angeles Lakers had arguably the busiest offseason of all. In a complete rebuild around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the front office managed to acquire megastars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo among many others.

Judging the firepower on their team, LAL looks to be the deadliest team on paper with the best group of players. However, much to everyone’s surprise, LeBron and co. have played 5 preseason games till now and are yet to grab a single win.

“We may have moments where we’re not quite there, but it’s all part of the process”: LeBron James

Such an unexpected start should be a matter of concern for the organization. Even though the team is filled with a bunch of All-Stars and even future Hall-Of-Famers, they aren’t getting the successes they envisioned. And while Lakers fans have been worried.

While every concern is understandable, LeBron for one isn’t worried. According to the 4-time MVP, having a minor setback is all part of the process. On Tuesday night, after their loss against GSW, King James said:

“It’s going to take a minute for us to become the team that we know we are going to be capable of being. We’re going to have moments where we’re not quite right there. We may take steps backwards. But that’s all part of … I think nothing is worth having if it’s not worth working for.”

LBJ then spoke about his role as a leader and how his actions impact the team.

“Me, as a leader, my job is for myself not to get frustrated,” he said. “If I don’t get frustrated, I think it will trickle down to everyone else. I’ve never been a person that’s OK with not being excellent. But I understand things take time as well. As long as I keep the main thing. The main thing, stay even keel throughout whatever is going on with our ballclub, then we’ll be fine.”

With the regular season commencing in only a few days, we surely will see a more energetic, motivated and dedicated bunch hoping to win their 2nd title in 3 years.