“It’s incredible to see two African Americans do what you’ll are doing”: Draymond Green on Steph and Ayesha Curry setting couple goals

Draymond Green calls Stephen Curry the ideal example for the African American community, both on and off the court.

One of the greatest athletes this generation has ever seen, Stephen Curry, has not only impressed us with his magician-like skills on the hardwood but has served as the perfect role model for millions. An inspiration for millions who thought the game was only for those physically gifted.

Curry revolutionalized the game of basketball with his ability to shoot long-range shots. Despite being blessed with never before seen skill, the two-time MVP has never taken anything for granted. Steph’s team-oriented approach and unselfish nature only add to his repertoire as a player.

A three-time champion, Curry, has steered away from controversies, focusing on his game and family life. The former unanimous MVP signifies the term family goals, with a successful marriage to entrepreneur and author Ayesha Curry, with whom he has three adorable children.

Also read: “This fan’s reaction to getting Stephen Curry’s autograph is everything”: NBA Twitter melts with the Warriors MVP’s recent gesture, declaring him the GOAT

Draymond Green, who recently had Steph Curry on his podcast, addressed how the latter served as an example for the African American community.

Draymond Green thanks Stephen Curry for leading the way.

Having played together for the same franchise since being drafted, Steph and Draymond share a great relationship. Dray’s ability to know where Steph would be on the court during any situation is the best example of how well they know each other.

Nonetheless, the former DPOY holds Curry in high regard for setting a precedent for their community. In a recent segment of his podcast, Green had a heartfelt message for Steph.

“For everything that you’ve done and been to me in my life, who you are as a person, a steward of the game of basketball,” said Green.

“When speaking of couple goals, it’s incredible to see two African Americans do what you’ll are doing and I appreciate that and wanna say thank you.”

In the above context, Green was referring to the wonderful relationship between Steph and Ayesha. The two college sweethearts are one of the most powerful couples in the sporting world. The two continue to set benchmarks for others with their relationship, whether it is Steph making appearances on Ayesha’s cooking shows or the latter cheering her husband from the sidelines.

Also read: “There’s never any ego that gets in the way”: Steve Kerr reveals he and Stephen Curry talk about everything and are always willing to collaborate

A generational athlete, Curry, is a global ambassador for the game of basketball.