Miscellaneous

“This fan’s reaction to getting Stephen Curry’s autograph is everything”: NBA Twitter melts with the Warriors MVP’s recent gesture, declaring him the GOAT

"This fan's reaction to getting Stephen Curry's autograph is everything": NBA Twitter melts with the Warriors MVP's recent gesture, declaring him the GOAT
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Three mins into this game, Patrick Beverley hit Ja Morant with 'too small' twice": Timberwolves guard lives to regret his overexcitement as Grizzlies get the win after going down 26
Next Article
“Minnesota Timberwolves are dumber than rocks because they have dumb coaches”: Charles Barkley livid following Karl Anthony Towns and co’s collapse against Ja Morant and Grizzlies