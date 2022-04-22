“This fan’s reaction to getting Stephen Curry’s autograph is everything”: NBA Twitter melts with the Warriors MVP’s recent gesture, declaring him the GOAT

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shows us why he’s one of the most loved athletes of the modern era. The two-time MVP’s recent interaction with a fan is winning hearts all over social media.

It would not be wrong to say that Stephen Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime attraction. The three-time champion revolutionalized the game of basketball with his mind-boggling shooting. An inspiration for millions who thought the game was only for those physically gifted.

In his 13-year career, Curry has been the ideal role model for society, leading a non-controversial life both on and off the court. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history, Curry is considered one of the most entertaining athletes to watch, bringing a boost to television ratings.

In what many believe, the baby-faced assassin in the next face of the league post, LeBron James. Curry’s fan interactions account for some of the most heartwarming posts on social media. Whether it’s making up to a young fan, who came to see him in a game, he wasn’t playing or gifting sneakers to them.

Before Game Three in Denver, Steph stopped by an elderly fan, who got emotional seeing the Warriors superstar.

Stephen Curry wins hearts with his latest gesture.

Despite being on the road, the Warriors always have a section of the crowd cheering for them, courtesy of the popularity of Curry. The 34-year-old’s fan following ensures he has ample support even on road games. Game Three at Denver is the most recent example.

Curry, who was heading back to the locker room after his warmups, caught the attention of an elderly fan who was wearing his jersey, jumping in excitement. Being the gracious superstar he is, Curry obliged her with an autograph.

This fan’s reaction to getting Steph’s autograph is everything pic.twitter.com/AxFrlN3eby — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

NBA Twitter was touched by the two-time scoring champion’s gesture, tweeting the following.

Whether on or off the court, Curry has set the bar very high for the upcoming generations.