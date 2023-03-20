“Paul Pierce Had The Coldest Moment”: Shaquille O’Neal Gives Celtics Legend His Props On Iconic Trash-Talk Moment

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been a vocal and forthright presence on social media. The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently gave former NBA champion Paul Pierce his due for his iconic trash-talking moment against the Indiana Pacers.

Shaquille O’Neal has been an outright figure on Instagram. The four-time NBA champion has often invoked his extensive fanbase on Instagram, to provide their two cents on certain hypothetical, yet contentious scenarios, to gather responses from them.

Diesel has made his voice known on the platform for certain perplexing opinions. Nonetheless, his 29+ million followers seem to be invested in the content he posts, as they are his method of acknowledgement.

O’Neal took to his stories last night on the platform to post certain stories he is in accord with. One of them included former NBA champion and prolific scorer, Paul Pierce. Not to forget, the video contained the latter’s trash-talking prowess.

Pierce is prominent for his scoring abilities and adeptness which he has displayed on multiple occasions. The Truth averaged an estimated 27 points per game in the prime of his career.

Shaquille O’Neal credits Paul Pierce for his trash-talking and scoring adroitness

On his Instagram, Shaq shared a story of Pierce talking trash to his opponent prior to draining a clutch three-pointer. The three-point shot guided the Boston Celtics to victory.

In the 2003 Playoffs, the Boston Celtics came across the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Pierce and Pacers forward Al Harrington came to blows throughout the series. In Game four of their series, The Truth and the Celtics had a ‘2-1’ lead.

The third quarter saw the Celtics gather a remarkable lead, outscoring the pacers 37-14. Pierce himself had an outstanding quarter going seven of 10 from the field. In the dying moments of the third, Pierce polished the Pacers capping off the quarter with a three-pointer.

The spectacular factor about his three-pointer was the events that unfolded before he launched the shot. Pierce and Harrington engaged in a verbal war, with Pierce having the last laugh, as he sidestepped for a three from the left side of the floor.

The pair could be seen visibly jawing at each other.

Needless to say, he buried it in Harrington’s face. An iconic moment that is remembered to this day.

Paul Pierce’s brilliance!

The Truth has had numerous clutch moments as the general consensus is that he lived for the fourth quarter. Over the course of his 19-year career, the 45-year-old had several standout moments.

Despite the American having witnessed his reputation be tarnished due to his analysis of the sport in the recent past, it does not hold a candle to his brilliance on the court. At the peak of his powers, Pierce was a menace to deal with.

His three-level scoring proficiency posed a problem for his opponents every time. Pierce’s only championship came in 2008, alongside the duo of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen when the Boston Celtics formed the ‘Big Three’.

However, make no mistake, Pierce was the primary option and protagonist of the franchise for as long as he remained there.