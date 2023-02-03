“Dwyane Wade Is a Daddy’s Boy!”: Gabrielle Union Once Opened Up About Her Husband While Promoting Her Book

Dwyane Wade is one of the most popular names in Miami, and it’s for a good reason. The 6ft 4″ guard brought South Beach its first NBA Championship. Then, he helped them win two more championships alongside LeBron James. Wade retired as a Heat player and is probably one of the most decorated players in their history.

In 2014, Dwyane Wade tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Gabrielle Union. The duo had been dating since 2009 and went through a lot together before finally exchanging wedding rings. It’s been eight years since their marriage, and in this time, they’ve set many couple goals.

We often see them attending events together or posting holiday pictures. They’re what one calls ‘couple goals’, and rightfully so. In 2017, Gabrielle Union was promoting her book when she spilled the beans about her husband.

Gabrielle Union labeled Dwyane Wade as a ‘Daddy’s Boy’

In 2017, Gabrielle Union released her second book: We’re Going To Need More Wine. To promote the same, the actress was seen doing rounds on a lot of talk shows, and even made her way to SC6 on ESPN.

During her time on the show, Gabrielle Union talked about how she would be the 2nd New York Best Selling Author in the house, after her husband. Dwyane Wade published a book in 2012, A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger than Basketball.

She also talked about how Wade was very supportive throughout the journey of her book, except for the parts where she talked about her father’s infidelity. Union said,

“He was only nervous about the chapter about my father’s infidelity. He’s very protective of my dad. It’s weird to say he’s a daddy’s boy, but, yeah, he’s a daddy’s boy. He’s my dad’s favorite person on the planet and he’s very protective of him, so yeah, he’s a little nervous.”

With the childhood he had, one can understand why Wade would be protective of Gab’s dad.

Dwyane Wade’s childhood

Growing up, Wade’s dad left his mom when he was just four months old. He lived with his mom and elder sister Tragil. Growing up in the South Side of Chicago, Wade often described his childhood as trying. His mom struggled with drug addiction, and often committed crimes, sending her to prison.

When Dwyane was eight, Tragil tricked Wade into thinking they were going to the movies, and took him to live with his father and stepmother. DWade focused on football and basketball to avoid the temptation of gangs and drugs. Often, Wade calls what his sister did the best thing anyone had done for him.

