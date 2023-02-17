Does Dwyane Wade Own Utah Jazz?

Utah Jazz NBA governor and majority owner Ryan Smith (left) talks with former NBA player Dwayne Wade (right) sitting courtside during the second half of a game between the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pa…

Dwyane Wade is not your ordinary NBA legend. Apart from stacking up a Hall of Fame resume, he has done a lot of other things in his life. From judging America’s Got Talent to having several entrepreneurial ventures, Wade is different. He also owns a piece of the Utah Jazz.

He is also married to Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union. It is not easy to be a guy like Dwyane Wade. Another point of note? He happens to be very close to LeBron James.

So, how does “The Flash” top it all? Well, by owning an NBA team, of course! Every NBA player, retired or playing has a distant dream. One that involves ownership of a team. So far only three former players have done it.

Grant Hill owns a piece of the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O’Neal held a stake in the Sacramento Kings. And most notably, Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Dwyane Wade is the fourth member of this exclusive club. He also owns a part of the Utah Jazz.

Also read: “Chuck, You Suck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Attempts to Start A Chant Against Charles Barkley Are Thwarted By Fans in Attendance

For how much did Dwyane Wade buy the Utah Jazz?

The amount of investment is unclear. However, with the minimum requirement for team ownership being 1%, chances are Wade owns significantly more than that.

On numerous occasions, Wade has also stated that he is very close with the majority owner of the Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith.

And while we don’t know the exact figures, one thing is certain – Wade is seen as an important figure for Jazz. His name and patronage as an owner are well received.

With the All-Star Weekend taking place in Utah after 30 years, Dwyane will be eager to let the NBA and the global audience know about his team.

Also read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Greek Freak Becomes Franchise Leader in Major Stats

The Changes Wade brought to the Jazz

With Wade as a proactive member of the owner’s group, he has heralded a change. Utah is now among the league’s most technologically savvy teams.

Through an NFT and Metaverse experience that helps fans be a part of the locker room experience, the Jazz is on the cutting edge. The fans who have the NFT experience are provided with an Oculus headset that allows them to tour the facility of the Jazz, inside and out, and even meet and greet Ryan Smith, the owner.

Smith and Wade share a close relationship, and they hope to do more. The Jazz also pays for college scholarships each time they win a game. And they also are involved with a charity that helps LGBTQ+ youth. The charity, Encircle also has Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, as one of its patrons.

There is a clear shift in the outlook of the Utah Jazz as a team. And as a black owner, Dwyane Wade aims to bring more focus to the team.

“Visibility, Most of us, we need to see a visual image of something, to know that we can accomplish it.”, Says Wade of the impetus of being a black team owner.

Who are the owners of the Utah Jazz?

The owners of Utah Jazz are Ryan and Ashley Smith. The two hold a majority stake in the team. Dwyane Wade is one of the minority owners of the Jazz.

As Salt Lake City gears up to host the 2023 NBA All-Star game, all eyes will be on the Jazz. And as owners, Wade and Smith wish to show that Utah is more than just a host city.

Also read: Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s overnight $400 million windfall, inspires Travis Kelce to team up with Lance Collins for new beverage deal