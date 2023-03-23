“It’s Like Michael Jordan in Space Jam”: Shohei Ohtani Gets Compared to Bulls Legend After Beating Mike Trout to Give Japan a 3rd WBC Title  

The world of baseball won two nights ago when Japan triumphed over the USA in the finals for the World Baseball Championship. In that game, we witnessed the coronation of a new superstar, Shohei Ohtani.

Comparisons followed the big victory. Ohtani was perhaps the lone star in the Japan team barring the exception of Yu Darvish. Team USA on the other hand was stacked. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Mike Trout led the line.

The stakes could not be higher, the WBC was viewed as a big achievement. Some folks even said that winning it would be a bigger honor than winning the World Series.

Facing this team, one that felt like a constellation of stars more than a team would be a tough ask. And yet, Ohtani shone like a supernova, brighter than all of them. Just like Michael Jordan did in Space Jam.

Lars Nootbar on Ohtani:

“It’s like Michael Jordan in SpaceJam taking on the Monstars”#WorldBaseballClassic2023 I #WorldBaseballClassic — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) March 22, 2023

“It’s like Michael Jordan in SpaceJam taking on the Monstars”: Lars Nootbar gives props to Shohei Ohtani after a huge victory

Michael Jordan comparisons come from time to time. In most cases, it is exaggerated by the velocity of the event. However, tonight it felt different. It felt as though a king had risen to claim his throne. Shohei Ohtani was the MLB MVP just 2 years ago and he has been the best player in the league since.

It is no exaggeration that his credentials deserve comparisons to Michael Jordan. And his career trajectory also feels eerily similar. Ohtani is yet to win the World Series but his victory in the WBC will surely help his confidence.

Lars Nootbar, his teammate had this to say, “It’s like Michael Jordan in SpaceJam taking on the Monstars”. We agree! The whole affair felt like a movie.

Trout vs Ohtani lived up to the HYPE! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/Z8aZAjpDRg — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2023

Ohtani had to face Mike Trout in the final inning. And in a spectacular fashion, he struck him out. He helped Japan win their 3rd WBC title and their first one since 2009.

To face a team as stacked as the USA and beat them in a final, Michael Jordan is most certainly watching that one.

Shohei Ohtani’s career trajectory and Michael Jordan’s are quite identical

The reason why they are is because of the fact that Shohei like MJ came into the league and has only faced defeat. The Los Angeles Angels are quite similar to the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s.

They will be tough but they simply don’t have the firepower to win. Michael Jordan had to wait till he was 28 to win his first championship. Shohei Ohtani won his first major honor in baseball at 28 and only the World Series remains.

While statistically, he is quite imperial, it is yet to be seen whether Ohtani can match the greats of Baseball or even live up to being compared to a sports GOAT like Michael Jordan.