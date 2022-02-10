“It’s like the first day of school, you’re the new kid”: Caris LeVert details his emotions of suiting up as a Cavalier for the first time

Caris LeVert compares his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers as “the new kid” in the “first day of school”.

A few days back, the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers were involved in a blockbuster trade. The deal sent Caris LeVert and a draft pick to Cleveland, in exchange for Ricky Rubio along with several draft picks.

Yesterday night, LeVert made his highly-anticipated debut for the Cavs against the San Antonio Spurs. In the 28 minutes that he was on the hardwood, Caris managed to score 11 points and dished out 2 assists with a +/- 0f +8, helping the Cavs grab a 105-92 win.

“The fans showed a lot of love, so I’m very appreciative of that”: Caris LeVert

Being an Ohio native, fans already love Levert. He even received a huge round of applause as he stepped onto the hardwood. Talking about his emotions, return to Ohio, and the love from the fans for his debut, Caris said:

“It’s like the first day of school, you’re the new kid, a lot of nerves and jitters being back in Ohio, & the fans showed a lot of love, so I’m very appreciative of that.”

Darius Garland was super enthusiastic for LeVert’s first game as a Cavaliers. Apart from calling him “the missing piece”, the All-Star spoke about the 27-year-old:

“When he gets comfortable, I think it’s going to be really scary,” Garland said of his newest teammate. “He’s getting to his spots, making easy reads and getting people open.”

With the new additions, J.B. Bickerstaff’s team becomes even more stringer than they already were. Currently placed 4th in the East with an impressive 34-21, the Cavs could make the postseason for the first time since 2018.