“It’s News to Me!”: Despite Interest From Charles Barkley, Barack Obama Denies Rumors Linking Him to $4 Billion Suns Ownership

In an interview with Bill Simmons, Charles Barkley reacted hilariously to the prospect of buying an NBA team with Barack Obama.

When Charles Barkley is around, you’re never going to have a dull moment. This man is perhaps the most candid figure in sportscasting and has been for the longest time.

Charles Barkley:

Even during his playing days, Chuck was always a larger-than-life character. His demeanor endeared him to fans across the globe and brought him a level of fame rare for a player who unfortunately never won an NBA championship ring.

Even so, with 11 All-Star appearances and the same number of All-NBA selections, Barkley is among the league’s most decorated players. He battled Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals with the Suns, a series that finished 4-2 in MJ’s favor.

As legendary as Barkley was on the court, though, he will probably be remembered more for his TNT broadcasting career.

Charles Barkley and Bill Simmons have a fun exchange involving Barack Obama

Charles Barkley was one of the recent guests on the Bill Simmons podcast. When asked about how the idea of team ownership sounds to him, Barkley sounded lukewarm.

His interest perked up, however, when Simmons dropped a hint that former President Barack Obama is among one of the prospective ownership groups for the Phoenix Suns.

“The days of somebody being able to put in a little bit of money and being able to run the team — those days are over. The one guy who might pull it off, and I might be breaking some news here, but I heard Obama’s involved in one of the groups, and that’s the one guy that they’d make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they’d just be like, ‘Cool you can [do that.]’”

“Timeout! If President Obama called me, hell yeah I’m buying in!” Barkley interjected.

Is Barack Obama really putting together a bid for the Phoenix Suns?

Obama was posed this question about a week after the interview in question. He clarified that as usual, Simmons seemed to just have made up some rumors for a good talking point.

“It is good to be back in Arizona. I wanted to come out here, not only because it’s sunny and warm, but also, you know, there have been these rumors about me and the Phoenix Suns.”

“I didn’t know I was in the market, and by the way neither did Michelle, but I will say this, the Suns are looking pretty good. I gotta admit that. I think they have a few more wins than my Bulls right now.”

Barack Obama and Charles Barkley probably rank together near the top among the most beloved public figures in the American consciousness. The 44th President, who produced shows for Spotify and now Audible after his tenure, is currently involved in the mid-term elections for the Dems.