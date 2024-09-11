Shaquille O’Neal Speaks Out: Loudmouths Like Charles Barkley Are Wrong, Caitlin Clark Isn’t the Only One Dominating

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have offered differing views on Caitlin Clark‘s positioning in the WNBA. A few days ago, Barkley lambasted Clark’s WNBA peers and league legends on Bill Simmons’ podcast for showing petty jealousy instead of appreciating her contributions to growing the game.

However, Shaquille O’Neal refuted his TNT colleague’s comments, declaring that the WNBA world doesn’t revolve around only Clark.

During an interview with USA Today, Shaq acknowledged Clark’s incredible talent, but wanted talking heads like Barkley to understand that she is not the only one who is dominating the league.

He dismissed the Chuckster’s comments about WNBA players harboring “pettiness and jealousy” towards Clark.

He explained that the WNBA players have “professional jealousy”, and not “envious jealousy” towards Clark. They want CC to prove her worth as a generational talent rather than cut the line because of her popularity.

O’Neal reminded Barkley that they also had to go through a similar situation before they entered the NBA.

Shaq also reminded Barkley that 2x MVP A’ja Wilson is still the best player in the league. And Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi is still going at it at the age of 42. Therefore, Shaq believes that there are many hoopers who deserve the same credit as Clark for their contributions to women’s basketball.

O’Neal told USA Today,



“We still got Diana Taurasi, we still got A’ja Wilson, if you’re gonna give [Caitlin] props make sure our girls that are dominating in this league get the same props…. Loudmouths like Chuck are talking about hating, it’s not hating. It’s like, you’re good but let’s slow it down a notch.”

“As good as Caitlin Clark is, we’ve had a lot of young ladies who have been doing good and not getting props. Everybody has to wait their turn,” Shaq added.

The big man has remained consistent in this stance. He gives Clark credit for elevating the league’s profile, but wants rookies like Angel Reese to be recognized as well.

On the other hand, Barkley believes that Caitlin Clark is getting undeserved hate for her greatness.

Charles Barkley ripped WNBA players

During his latest appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast, Barkley lauded Caitlin Clark for keeping her composure despite facing immense hatred from her peers and her predecessors alike. He believes that their animosity towards CC stems from pettiness and envy. He told Simmons,

“The number of attention, eyeballs that she [Clark] has brought to the college and the pros, and for these women to have this petty jealousness, you say to yourself, ‘Damn, what is going on here?”

Barkley and Shaq have found a bone to pick during the NBA offseason. However, they both make solid points in their own right.

While Barkley is correct about undue hatred towards Clark, O’Neal rightfully reminds him that when they entered the NBA, they were on the receiving end of such treatment too.