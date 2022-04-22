Basketball

“It’s probably been my most fun and challenging series, playing that chess match game with Coach Spo”: Trae Young on being down 0-2 against the Heat

"It's probably been my most fun and challenging series, playing that chess match game with Coach Spo": Trae Young on being down 0-2 against the Heat
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is good, but he’s not God! He puts his pants on the same way I do": Patrick Williams is not scared of the Greek Freak, comes up with a bold statement as Bulls draw series
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"It's probably been my most fun and challenging series, playing that chess match game with Coach Spo": Trae Young on being down 0-2 against the Heat
“It’s probably been my most fun and challenging series, playing that chess match game with Coach Spo”: Trae Young on being down 0-2 against the Heat

Hawks guard Trae Young reflects on being down 0-2 against the Miami Heat, calling it…