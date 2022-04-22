“It’s probably been my most fun and challenging series, playing that chess match game with Coach Spo”: Trae Young on being down 0-2 against the Heat

Hawks guard Trae Young reflects on being down 0-2 against the Miami Heat, calling it fun and challenging to play against veteran coach Erik Spoelstra.

Trae Young and co haven’t had the ideal start to their 2022 postseason campaign being down 0-2 against the first seed Miami Heat. Known for its culture, the Heat are a well-rounded team with one of the top 15 coaches of all time in Erik Spoelstra to lead them.

Young, who was sensational in the play-in tournament, getting back-to-back wins, has struggled in the opening round against the Heat. The Hawks guard scored a mere 8-points on 1-for-12 shooting in Game One of the opening series and had 6-turnovers at the end of the regulation.

Though Young would find his rhythm back in Game Two, he would record a mammoth 10-turnovers. Ice Trae’s long-range shooting has witnessed a massive dip, with him being a poor 11.8% from the 3-point line in the series. The Heat have adopted a physical approach in its defense, especially on Young.

Nonetheless, Young seems to be enjoying being the underdog in the series, calling it a fun challenge. The 23-year-old feels he can learn a lot from Coach Spo.

Trae Young reveals his positive mindset going up against the Miami Heat.

While many in place of Young would be feeling the pressure heading into Game Three against the Heat after being down 0-2, the Hawks guard views it as an opportunity to learn. The Heat organization is one of the most well-oiled machines run by Pat Riley.

The franchise is known for its hustle mentality and team-first approach. The South Beach team enjoys a global fan following for its uniqueness. The Heat has two of the best basketball minds in Riley and Spoelstra to take them to the promise land.

Despite being down 0-2 in the series against the Heat, Young views the current situation as a fun opportunity.

“Obviously, we’re down 0-2 in this series, but this has probably been my most fun and challenging series that I’ve been a part of so far because of just that: playing that chess match game with Coach Spo, just knowing how good of a coach he is. I’m trying to think ahead of him and he’s doing the same with me. It’s a fun challenge. It’s something that I’ve got to learn and grow and it’s another step for me in my progression.”

Trae Young, on this series: “Obviously, we’re down 0-2 in this series, but this has probably been my most fun and challenging series that I’ve been a part of so far because of just that: playing the chess match game with Coach Spo.” pic.twitter.com/C53XV5NqbW — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 21, 2022

Hopefully, Young can inculcate a similar attitude within his team. A potential superstar in the making, the Hawks guard’s mindset speaks volumes of his growth as a player.

