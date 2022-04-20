“Did I just see Trae Young go Grayson Allen and TRIP Kyle Lowry from behind??”: Skip Bayless calls out Hawks point guard’s ugly foul against his opposite number, NBA Twitter responds

Trae Young is having a tough time leading his Hawks against the #1 team in the East and with their player who plays at the #1 position.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in a lot of trouble in the first-round series of the 2022 NBA Finals. You surely wouldn’t believe it if you’d seen them play in last year’s Playoffs. They played the Eastern Conference Finals before getting knocked out at the hands of the to-be champions – the Milwaukee Bucks. But as things stand, they might get swept at the hands of the Miami Heat.

The top seed in the East was at the same spot last year after having played the NBA Finals against the champions Lakers, they crashed out of the Playoffs in the very first round in 2021 to the same team that outdid the Hawks.

Atlanta didn’t put much effort in the off-season like Miami did, not even half the effort. And so, the team who reached the Conference Finals finished at 10th, while those who got out in the 1st round finished at the top of the table in the East this season. But we know Young is not going to give up that easily whoever he plays.

Also read: “Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!” PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets’ star’s signature shoe

Trae Young tripped Kyle Lowry and Skip Bayless calls him Grayson Allen II

On the rarest of rare occasions, the 2x All-Star scored a mere 8-points in the 115-91 thrashing by the Heat in Game 1. So, he had to bring up his A-game in the following match on Tuesday. Looking to do that, the 23-year-old was missing the target consistently while his team was trailing the Heat throughout the game.

So it brought frustration for “Ice Trae” which saw him trip Kyle Lowry intentionally during a 25-point performance while going 2/10 from the 3-point line in a 115-105 defeat.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless was quick to bring up the Grayson Allen comparison for the point guard who, earlier in the season, had a hideous foul on Alex Caruso which led to the Bulls’ guard injury that kept him out for months.

Did I just see Trae Young go Grayson Allen and TRIP Kyle Lowry from behind after he in-bounded the ball??? A foul was called but nothing seemingly was made of it. Wasn’t that a big deal??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 19, 2022

But was it that dirty, or just an act of attempted revenge for this previous game’s incident involving the very two players?

Anyway, Trae’s foul was too dirty to be left off without calling it a technical or even a flagrant foul. This little rivalry would be much more interesting to watch in the upcoming games, as we know both these point guards wouldn’t back down from a fight.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving would have been in the MVP conversation!”: Marcus Spears announces the ONE thing Nets star needs to do to win MVP in his career