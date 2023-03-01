“Big Brother Said Don’t Talk About It”: Kobe Bryant Refused To Let Carmelo Anthony Talk About His Knicks Move

Mar 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) talks with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (right) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant once rejected Craig Sager’s inquisitive nature when the latter attempted to get New York Knicks-bound Carmelo Anthony to divulge information at the All-Star game. Kobe Bryant was perceived as a ‘Big Brother’ and mentor to numerous stars whose advent in the NBA occurred after the dawn of the 21st century. This includes LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Carmelo Anthony, amongst numerous other stars.

As such, he assumed ‘Big Brother’ responsibilities during the 2011 All-Star game. During the closing moments of the third quarter, the Western All-Stars were leading by a comfortable margin of 12 points. Bryant, Anthony, and Chris Paul were on the bench amongst other stars.

Sager grasped the opportunity to gain some insight from Melo directly regarding his then-prospective trade to the Knocks from the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for Sager, before the 38-year-old could disclose any information, he was cut off by Bryant.

Also read: “Anthony Davis Almost Got Hurt Again Tonight”: NBA World Reacts to ‘Humiliating’ Jaren Jackson Jr Dunk on 6ft 10″ AD

Kobe Bryant refused to let Carmelo Anthony talk about his move to the New York Knicks.

As the 2011 All-Star game progressed towards its close, renowned American sports Craig Sager attempted to gain Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts regarding his proposed move.

Sager began questioning Melo’s All-Star weekend activities before capping it off with the rumors surrounding his move to the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. As Melo began to answer. Bryant was quick to cut him off.

The Black Mamba said:

“He’s not allowed to answer that question..Because I said so. Big brother said so. Enough of that talk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Basketball (@nba_newyork)

When Sager began to press on the question, Bryant doubled down on his statement and comically said: “He’s not allowed to answer that question. I forbid him from speaking about it again.”

Bryant has been hailed as a pivotal figure in mentioning those that came after him. In fact, this was best depicted in the relationships he cultivated with these stars during the All-Star breaks and when they took to the floor together for their country.

The Redeem Team, a Netflix documentary released in 2022 based on the US Men’s basketball Olympic team in 2008, is a testament to that.

Also read: “LeBron James Was Miraculous!”: Skip Bayless Gives Voices Genuine Appreciation of the King After Scary Ankle Injury

Carmelo Anthony’s New York Knicks chapter.

Although Anthony failed to bring a championship to the Mecca of Sports, Madison Square Garden, the ten-time All-Star’s stint in New York was unquestionably a success. He achieved vast individual success with the franchise. He clinched ‘All-Star’ credentials in every campaign he spent with the team. In addition, he was also awarded the laurel of NBA Scoring champion in 2013.

Carmelo Anthony also made the All-NBA teams for the 2012 and 2013 campaigns. Definitely not a successful stint, given the lack of a championship, but it is far from a failure.

Also read: Does Shaq Have a Daughter? Exploring Lives of Taahirah O’Neal, Amirah O’Neal, and Me’Arah O’Neal