“LeBron James Was Miraculous!”: Skip Bayless Gives Voices Genuine Appreciation of the King After Scary Ankle Injury

Many talk about the GOAT debate being between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. And while that is technically true, it might as well be between the King and Skip Bayless. After all, in all his years in the NBA, there has never been a hater quite like the 70-year-old man.

No matter what James has done, no matter what he seeks to achieve, Bayless is there. And even if the Lakers superstar saves the Earth from a meteorite tomorrow, the man would probably speak about how Michael Jordan would have done it far better.

So, whenever Skip does give LeBron James his props, fans treat it as if they have found the 8th wonder of the world. And yet, it is something Bayless has been doing quite often, off-late.

Keeping that same thought process, Skip Bayless recently decided to speak on James’s recent ankle injury. And frankly, the way he talks about it in his tweet truly is a sight to behold.

Skip Bayless gives LeBron James all the credit in the world for playing through an injury

When it comes to playing through injuries, LeBron James seemingly just loves to do it. In fact, he does it so often that many claim that the man fakes having them at all. And as you could probably guess, Skip Bayless was one of them.

And yet, when it was recently revealed that LeBron James suffered an ankle injury during the following incident during the game against the Mavericks.

“I heard it pop, yeah, it popped too.” Nooooooooo!!!! LeBron fearing he may have popped his left ankle! pic.twitter.com/1FbBn7sjwK — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) February 26, 2023

LeBron James would go on to play till the end, despite limping throughout his time on the court thereafter. But, he would then go on to miss the Grizzlies game, prompting this reaction from Skip Bayless. Take a look at the tweet below.

Near the end of the 1st quarter, LeBron walked (limped?) out to the Lakers’ bench in Memphis wearing some kind of protective walking boot. What he did in Dallas, playing the entire 4th q on that foot, scoring 11 more pts, was nothing short of miraculous. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 1, 2023

It is unclear as to what prompted this change within Skip Bayless. Perhaps it could be the fact that he is sick and tired of all the hate he receives for his ways. Perhaps he could just be sick and tired of how he goes about his business.

Or maybe, just maybe, Skip now realizes that James is in his twilight years. Soon there will come a day when fans wistfully look back at his greatness, instead of watching it live every other day. So it could be that Bayless simply wants to give James a sweet farewell.

How did the fans react to this tweet?

“LeBron got up for what seemed to be his 3rd or 4th bathroom break. What’s going on LeBladder?” pic.twitter.com/Q5aBud59Sf — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) March 1, 2023

Miraculous ? Nah you still being on tv and hanging with lil Wayne is miraculous — Mj (@Mj79451622) March 1, 2023

Give it a rest old man — Jarred Mayweather (@JMonyMayweather) March 1, 2023

Undecided as always. Truly, the NBA community never changes. But many would say that is what makes it such a fun place to be in.

