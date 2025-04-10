Ja Morant Gets Bashed for His “Victim Mentality” After Comments About $75,000 Fine

Ja Morant has been in the headlines in recent weeks but not for spectacular play. Morant is actually having a down season with the Memphis Grizzlies this year and is now receiving attention for the wrong things. The two-time All-Star made comments following the $75,000 fine he was charged for his finger gun celebrations, a sentiment that hasn’t set well with fans.

Advertisement

Morant pointed finger guns on two separate occasions in recent games. The first time he did it, he was given a warning that such behavior wasn’t acceptable in the league. He didn’t seem too concerned because he later made the gesture again—and got fined.

The 25-year-old had a blunt response when he was asked about the situation. He said he wasn’t shocked by the punishment but placed the blame on the league instead of on himself.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Morant said. “Just was showing people what’s been evident pretty much for the last two years.” Rather than rally behind Ja’s response and dogpile on the league for punishing the guard’s ill-advised celebration, fans bashed Morant for not taking responsibility for his actions.

“Ja has a victim mentality. He brought this upon himself,” one user said on X.

“It was extremely stupid for the NBA to single him out after the Warriors game. It is stupid for him to play the victim after receiving a little fine for doing it after being warned. Both can be true imo,” another added.

“Morant is totally a victim. Yup,” a third user mocked Ja’s nonchalant response.

Fans are clearly getting tired of Morant’s shenanigans, especially when considering the Grizzlies have failed to build on their second-round appearance from earlier in his career. They want to see results on the court before Morant’s overzealous celebrations.

Despite the fine, Morant came right back with his weapon-based gestures in the Grizzlies’ most recent matchup. Rather than pointing finger guns, Morant simulated himself throwing a grenade into the crowd. It’s unlikely that the NBA will view that as a viable replacement.

Ja has been one of the league’s most eccentric personalities since bring drafted in 2019. But with Memphis still fighting for their playoff lives in the closing days of the season, Morant will need to prioritize his focus on ensuring his team makes the postseason.

Unless the Grizzlies win their final three games, the team may fall into the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Another disappointing season end could see Memphis move some major pieces this summer.