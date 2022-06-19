“Ja Morant is reaching EXTREMELY corny levels!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Grizzlies star’s and Warriors’ Draymond Green’s beef continues to sizzle

The NBA is witnessing a new rivalry in the West.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors have been going at each other all through the season.

From Andre Iguodala‘s Grizzly debacle to Jaren Jackson‘s “Strength in Numbers” tweet, the two Western Conference teams have been in a major feud.

And the latest addition to beef has been the Twitter feud between Draymond Green and Ja Morant.

With Morant claiming that they live “rent free” within the Warriors camp, he initiated the back and forth with Green. And Draymond, who has been on a spree of Twitter violence clapped back.

The beef has now entered Christmas Day matchup territory and promises to be a narrative to follow for next season.

However, NBA fans haven’t been most impressed by the Twitter beef.

How has NBA Twitter responded to the Draymond Green – Ja Morant feud?

That NBA fandom has not taken well to the beef is an understatement.

hey, i like ja morant but he is reaching extremely corny levels — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 19, 2022

Golden State fans have gone on to remind the Grizzlies that they are no match for them and that they are trying to force a rivalry out of nothing.

stop tryna make this a rivalry u guys are no competition to us — jose (@KlayForTrey) June 19, 2022

Even Memphis fans have been at Ja Morant for his Twitter antics. The fandom has not taken dearly to the Twitter talk and is urging Morant to let his game do the talking.

Bro please just stay off twitter… it’s getting so hard defending you just let your game do the talking🙏🏾🗣 — BIGMEM12 (@BIGMEM12) June 19, 2022

With Green known for his outspoken behavior, Ja’s engagement is what has irritated the NBA community. A typical case of the upstart forcing a beef with the champ, the beef has garnered much traction.

Adam Silver and team are definitely on notice. It is highly likely that the beef has manifested a Christmas Day matchup between the two Western Conference teams.

