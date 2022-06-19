Basketball

“Ja Morant is reaching EXTREMELY corny levels!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Grizzlies star’s and Warriors’ Draymond Green’s beef continues to sizzle

"Ja Morant is reaching EXTREMELY corny levels!": NBA Twitter reacts as Grizzlies star's and Warriors' Draymond Green's beef continues to sizzle
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"$37,000 Honda Civic Type R for charity" - Max Verstappen puts his personal car up for auction to help a non-profit foundation
Next Article
Are F1 cars street legal?: Why Formula 1 cars can't run on road
NBA Latest Post
What happened to Kevin Durant on July 4th, 2016?: Nets star’s cryptic message explained as he congratulates ‘Steezy’ on Warriors title
What happened to Kevin Durant on July 4th, 2016?: Nets star’s cryptic message explained as he congratulates ‘Steezy’ on Warriors title

Kevin Durant recently posted a tweet saying that his legacy ‘died’ on July 4th, 2016…