“Kyrie Irving Makes Other Players Better!”: Chris Brown Showers Love on ‘Close Friend,’ Praises His Phenomenal Talent

Chris Brown was recently a guest on The Club Shay Shay Podcast hosted by NFL Hall Of Famer, Shannon Sharpe. The duo got into a multiplicity of topics, from sports to music and even politics. While on the show, Chris Brown was also asked to name his favorite NBA player. Without hesitation, the R&B rockstar named his friend “Kyrie Irving“.

Advertisement

Chris Brown even stood up for his friend Kyrie Irving during the media backlash, against his decision of ‘not taking the vaccine‘. During the interview, Brown even detailed his deep friendship with Kyrie Irving. The singer-songwriter even mentioned that the two often play one-on-one and that the score isn’t as lop-sided as many would believe.

Chris Brown praises Kyrie Irving’s game while sitting down with Shannon Sharpe

While on the show, Chris Brown didn’t forget to talk about his favorite player, Kyrie Irving. When Chris was asked by Shannon about his favorite basketball player, Brown without any hesitation said, “Kyrie Irving. Other than being one of my closest friends. Seeing him play, playing with him, being around him when he plays, he is one of the most phenomenal players when it comes to that English off that backboard“.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyriecenterig/status/1702174440082247805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When asked about why the singer chose Kyrie, Brown said, “He is aggressive yet graceful. I think [Kyrie Irving] he makes other players better. I think he is coming into that consciousness that we have to do this together“. Chris Brown went on to elaborate as to how Kyrie often brings out the potential of players when he plays with them. Not only Brown, but his other teammates praise him as well.

Kyrie receives ‘love’ from ex-teammates

The NBA media can often be ‘misleading’ and ‘toxic’. Often making up false reports and blowing matters out of proportion. Till recently many believed that Kyrie was a ‘locker-room’ problem and was disliked heavily. But many, like Nic Claxton, have come out to disprove the above. Claxton, while answering questions from kids during a camp, answered the question of who his favorite teammate was. The Nets player responded with ” Kyrie Irving & Caris Levert“.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NetsKingdomAJ/status/1690472767592800257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The theme of Kyrie Irving being loved by teammates and other players has recently surfaced. Even Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed the rumor as he said, “When we were talking to people around the league before we did the deal ( the deal to sign Kyrie to the Mavericks), everyone loved the dude“.

Hopefully, with Kyrie now locked in with the Mavericks, we can possibly see a deep playoff run from Luka Doncic and Irving in the upcoming seasons.