“Snoop Dogg at the Game”: Paul Pierce Discusses Media Pressure Shilo Sanders Faces During Games Owing to Father Deion Sanders’ Popularity

Deion Sanders’ son and Colorado Buffaloes’ safety Shilo Sanders recently showed up on the KG Certified podcast. Speaking with Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce, Shilo was asked about the kind of impact his father’s fame and personality had had on his own life. The 23-year-old claimed that while things were similar for all of his teammates back in Jackson State, they had somewhat changed since he moved to the Buffaloes.

While it was somewhat different in Colorado, Shilo claimed that it was more of the “same things” he was used to back in Jackson State. Paul Pierce, however, talked about how Coach Prime’s presence had changed everything.

He talked about rapper Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Wayne’s presence during games, as well as the fact that both he and KG had arrived in from Boulder for the podcast.

Paul Pierce talks about increased attention on Colorado Buffaloes due to Deion Sanders

Shilo Sanders was asked whether his father’s presence at the Buffaloes had led to increased attention. He suggested that he was used to the attention, which he and his teammates used to get back at Jackson State as well.

However, it seems as if while there are more eyes on them now, Shilo is already used to it:

“Honestly like, how we play, me and Shadeur, and some of the other guys who came in from Jackson State, it’s really the same. But now, we are getting more eyes, people just come into the games just covering, it was kind of like that in Jackson State but now it is like more, it’s a different crowd, now, everybody is paying attention, it’s not really much different, it’s like, more of the same.”

Of course, that is not entirely true. Coach Prime’s involvement with the team has led to dramatically increased attention, including that from the likes of mainstream rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Wayne. Paul Pierce took multiple names to drive home his point:

“I mean, it is different. You are going to have Snoop at the game, I know he has been rocking with us, you got Lil’ Wayne. Look at the Prime effect. You got me and KG to Boulder, I would never come back to this city.”

As Shilo joked about how Boulder is an easy city to fly to, Pierce was convinced. There is little doubt that Coach Prime has led to dramatically increased attention on Shilo, Shedeur, and the rest of Buffaloes’ teammates. Shilo might simply have found a way to block it out, and would obviously not want to let his game be affected due to the higher number of eyeballs.

Snoop Dogg gave Deion Sanders parental advice back in 2014

Snoop Dogg showing up to one of the Colorado Buffaloes’ games is not as random as might seem. The rapper has previously made an appearance on Deion Sanders’ TV series, “Deion’s Family Playbook”, to give him some parental advice, according to HuffPost.

Coach Prime was disappointed with Shilo due to his interest in music, and obviously wanted him to grow up to be an NFL star. While he eventually seems to have followed the advice, Shilo was back then interested in music.

Snoop, who claimed that his son was more interested in sports than music, claimed Sanders had nothing to worry about. He claimed to understand the disappointment but said that it was due to Deion Sanders that his sons had been given the opportunity to do what they were interested in.