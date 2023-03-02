“Ja Morant Portrays Himself As Something He’s Not”: Shannon Sharpe Warns Grizzlies’ Star Following Allegations of Violence with a Minor

The Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has all of sudden found himself in deep trouble. A breaking report by Washington Post acquired police reports that revealed that the star was involved in multiple physical altercations last year. The accusations come after a year of Morant and the Grizzlies’ ‘bad behavior.’

The youngster, whose talent speaks for itself, is caught up in a controversy that is capable of inciting a severe backlash. Already Analysts are beginning to discuss the two separate incidents from the last summer. Shannon Sharpe, while on Undisputed, candidly spoke on the issue. He warned Ja Morant to mend his ways and act like a player of his potential and talent.

Also read: Why is Ja Morant Suspended? Fact-Checking Grizzlies Star’s Punishment Over Allegations of Violence Against Minor

Shannon Sharpe wants Ja Morant to behave better

Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL star, gave Ja Morant helpful advice despite their strange altercation during a Lakers vs Grizzlies game. Sharpe asked Morant to realize his value. In many words, Shannon essentially asked the 23-year-old to correct his ways.

“Ja, you’re going to have to move differently. You’re in a different stratosphere now. I just think he needs to conduct himself as a person that’s in that same stratosphere.” Sharpe Continued: “He portrays that he is like something that he is not.”

@ShannonSharpe on accusations Ja Morant assaulted a teenager pic.twitter.com/INGrXSffUs — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 2, 2023

Sharpe withheld himself from saying anything on the issue until more information is released. But Shannon is still going out of his way to warn Ja to not continue down this path. He also urged the youngster to improve his decision-making. That being said, this isn’t the first time Shannon has given Ja advice.

Sharpe had called out Morant for confronting Pacers’ staff

Shannon Sharpe, on a previous episode of undisputed, had called Ja Morant for aggressively hounding the Pacers’ staff. Sharpe asked Morant to carefully select people he wanted around him. He also urged him to not do something that would waste his potential.

Sharpe: “Ja is a really good basketball player. Ja did everything he could to lift himself and his family out of this type of environment and to get away from this and for some reason he wants to surround himself with these type of people. Why? Bruh, you not hard. That’s not your life. People in that life would give anything to be in your life.”

Well, Sharpe’s comments were only three weeks before the news of Ja beating up a minor came out. So, clearly, there is a pattern of aggressive interactions here that is following Morant. Whether he did do them or not, the shadow of these accusations will haunt him if he doesn’t act to correct them soon.

Also read: Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage