“Ja Morant reminds me of a young Kobe Bryant”: Shaquille O’Neal pays the Grizzlies guard the ultimate compliment and believes the latter can take over the league as the Black Mamba did

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal paid Grizzlies guard Ja Morant the ultimate compliment, calling him a young Kobe Bryant.

Ja Morant seems to be on a tear lately. The former ROY has not only made his case for the All-Star this season but has also entered the MVP conversation. Morant seems to be the best thing that has happened to the Grizzlies for a long time. Memphis has emerged as one of the top contenders in the west.

Recently, the Grizzlies had their franchise’s longest winning streak, which was 11-games. Morant is currently averaging 24.4 PPG, 6.7 APG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.3 SPG. The Grizzlies defeated the top seed in the East Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 50-points.

Morant is proving to be a bonafide superstar with his ability to drive towards the rim and score at clutch moments. The 6″3′ guard fears no big man and can play defense. In his recent 11-game winning streak, Morant handed the L to LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal lauded the Grizzlies point guard, comparing him to the late Kobe Bryant.

Ja Morant reminds Shaquille O’Neal of a young Kobe Bryant.

NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant gave their flowers to Morant after their recent losses to the Grizzlies, respectively. While James called him spectacular, KD stated how it was great to see him blossom as a talent. The 22-year definitely has the attention of the league.

On the special occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Grizzlies hosted the Bulls. Morant and co defeated the Chicago team 119-106. Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso were not in the Bulls lineup, while Dhillon Brooks is yet to return for the Grizzlies.

Recently, four-time NBA champion Shaq had high praise for Morant

“Ja Morant knows he’s a star. He reminds me of a young Kobe Bryant. Young Kobe Bryant came into this league saying, ‘I’m taking over.’ He wasn’t a high draft pick, you know there are a lot of stars above me, but I’m taking over this game. I love the way this kid plays (Morant), I love the enthusiasm he plays with.”

In what many believe, Morant has the potential to be the next superstar, and the fact he’s being compared to the Black Mamba speaks volumes of his talent.