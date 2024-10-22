Ja Morant Sends Out Cryptic Message Amidst Jaren Jackson Jr’s ‘Failed’ Contract Extension

Even with over $100 million on the table, Jaren Jackson Jr. is not impatient to sign a new deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. After the contract negotiations were put to rest until the next offseason, he got tagged in a social media post by Ja Morant, which seemed to suggest their current reactions to what had transpired.

Advertisement

Even though their cryptic, emoji-based conversation didn’t spill any details for fans, it’s likely that the two shared a few chuckles over the recent update. Not signing a contract extension ahead of the deadline can mean only one thing.

JJJ is playing his cards right and setting himself up for an even bigger contract in less than a year. This confidence in his own abilities can be a reason why Morant posted a Jeff Teague meme on X, where the former NBA star can be seen smirking at his phone screen.

Morant also added some laughing emojis and tagged JJJ in the post. Jackson Jr. responded to the post with a laughing, a lock, and a crying emoji. The interaction seemed to suggest that the two are anticipating a big pay day for the 2023 DPOY next year.

The 25-year-old was being offered a contract extension worth $106 million for three years by the Grizzlies. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the two sides had until 6 PM ET to figure out and finalize the details of his new contract. However, they have now missed the deadline and it’s in the best interest of the 2023 NBA All-Star.

By the end of the 2025 NBA Finals, JJJ will be eligible for a four-year, $147 million contract. If an extension deal isn’t inked by that time either, then the Grizzlies star will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Other athletes like Jalen Suggs and Trey Murphy III have already received their $100+ million contracts with their respective teams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is fresh off of a great season

JJJ has been on the rise in the last few years. Ever since he was picked up by the Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft, he has been an integral part of their program.

He is an exceptional defensive player. In the last few years, he has shown that he can be just as effective on the offensive side as well.

According to StatMuse, in the 2023-24 season, JJJ averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. In the season before that, he was a defensive powerhouse in the league, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. He averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3 blocks per game while still averaging 18.6 points per game.

Other than being a solid athlete, he is also on great terms with his teammates, especially the Grizzlies’ young Big 3, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. He deserves the contract that he is looking for from the franchise. The Grizzlies should do what the Pelicans have done with Trey and lock him in for the next few years.