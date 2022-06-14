“What Stephen Curry proved last night is that he’s human shooting the ball”: Shannon Sharpe claims Chef Curry should win the FMVP if GSW wins the NBA Finals

Despite having the worst three-point shooting performance in his playoff career, Shannon Sharpe believes Stephen Curry should win the FMVP if the Warriors end up defeating Boston.

Led by Andrew Wiggins’ 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, the Golden State Warriors managed to protect their homecourt and grabbed a huge Game 5 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics. Shockingly, Stephen Curry, who has been shooting the ball pretty well this postseason, couldn’t knock down any of his 9 attempts from beyond the arc, snapping several impressive streaks.

All of these were the longest such streaks in NBA history 😱 pic.twitter.com/31r7pKDLum — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

Despite his abysmal shooting display from the three-point land, the 6-foot-3 guard finished the contest with 16 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists so far in this series against the Boston Celtics, analyst Shannon Sharpe believes The Baby-Faced Assassin deserves to lift the Finals MVP hardware.

“Steph can go have another like he had last night. You heard the reporters say ‘I regret Steph Curry not getting the Finals MVP’. They’re not messing this one up, Skip. He’s gonna win this award and I get it.

He’s averaging 31 points per game in the series, shooting 47% from the floor, 42% from three. I think both of those stats are better than what he shot this year from that distance from the floor and from the 3-pointer line.

Klay and Wiggins are both averaging about 18, so he’s 13 points clear of those and he’s averaging more assists. He’s averaging more rebounds than Klay. Andrew Wiggins is having a great series rebounding the basketball, Skip.”

“This notion that a Finals MVP has to play great every game, that’s not true”: Shannon Sharpe makes a case for Stephen Curry winning the FMVP

According to Sharpe, a Finals MVP doesn’t need to play great every single game of the series to win the prestigious honor. The “UNDISPUTED” analyst went on to mention a few subpar performances by some elite Finals MVPs to further prove his point.

“This notion that a Finals MVP has to play great every game, that’s not true. Skip, in Game 3 the Lakers won in which Michael Jordan shot 11-28. Game 2 against the Sonics in ’96, he shot 9-22, they won. In Game 6, the close out game, he was 5-19, they won. In Game 7, you remember Celtics against the Lakers, Kobe was 6-24 in Game 7. So Finals MVP has had bad shooting games and still been able to overcome that and win Finals MVP.

We know how great he is, he just proved last night, he is human shooting the basketball. Considering what he did in the other night when you thought he was a machine, he’s human. But there is no question in my mind, if they win the series, Steph Curry is gonna be the Finals MVP.”

.@ShannonSharpe on whether Steph Curry is a lock to win Finals MVP if the Warriors win: “Man they giving this to Steph. He could have another game like last night and he’ll get it. They regret not giving Steph the Finals MVP, they aren’t going to mess this one up.” pic.twitter.com/SemTrkVsDL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 14, 2022

To be honest, Steph has been the best player on the court in these finals… by a mile. Definitely, if Steve Nash’s boys go on to win their 4th championship in the last 8 years, we should very likely see Curry lift the FMVP silverware.

