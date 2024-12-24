Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Doesn’t Hold a Grudge Against Joel Embiid for Elbowing Him in the Face

In the latest episode of the “Roommates Show”, guest Edie Falco brought up Joel Embiid’s dirty play from the 2024 playoffs battle between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, where Jalen Brunson was elbowed in the face by Joel Embiid. The Knicks star declared that there is no bad blood between him and Embiid.

During Game 4 of the first-round series between the two Atlantic Division teams, JoJo dangerously extended his elbow in Brunson’s face as the latter was moving inside the restricted area. Even though officials didn’t believe that this play deserved to be called for a technical foul, New York fans were livid.

Even eight months after the incident, the Sopranos actor confessed to still feeling enraged. However, witnessing Brunson and Embiid peacefully coexisting on the floor since then has left Edie baffled.

“He’s (Embiid) mean. He like elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean, that’s, that’s how bad it was. And then I think I’ve seen you guys play since then. And you guys are all like cool with each other. I’m like, you don’t hold a grudge,” Edie angrily said.

Brunson attempted to ease the concerns of the Knicks supporter by explaining that he doesn’t hold grudges or engage in altercations with other players. He also shed light on his long-standing relationship with Embiid, dating back to before his professional career began.

“I don’t hold grudges for the most part… I’ve known Joel (Embiid) for before I even got in the league. I met a couple of times. It’s just respect there. I think there’s a certain line where like there’s respect and you’re competing. And then once it’s all done, it’s cool. It’s good,” Brunson replied.

Rather than being upset by the violent play, Brunson expressed his deep respect for the 2023 MVP.

“There’s some people who like you respect for the most part and you’re like cool with, and for me, he’s one of those guys for sure,” Brunson concluded.

“(Joel Embiid) Is mean. He like elbowed you in a game last year, I was gonna go after him.” @bet365_us pic.twitter.com/t8ed08R5PJ — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) December 23, 2024

The former Villanova Wildcat is widely recognized in the NBA community for being composed, both on and especially off the court. While there have been a few rare instances in his career where he has lost his cool on the hardwood, such moments are an inevitable part of being a professional athlete. Despite this, Brunson has largely displayed his professionalism, showcasing great respect for all his opponents.