Jalen Brunson Injury Report: Will the Knicks Star Guard Play Tonight Against the Hawks Amidst Their Recent Struggles?

The New York Knicks’ star guard Jalen Brunson recently underwent the horrors of what could have been a season-ending injury, during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While attempting a jumper, Brunson’s lower body twitched in pain as he went down and struggled to get up, even with assistance. Fans were concerned that Brunson’s incredible run leading the Knicks to the playoffs this season could soon be over following this unfortunate injury.

However, fans might find some relief as the New York Knicks have announced Brunson’s availability for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. As per the latest injury report, Brunson has been listed as ‘Questionable’ due to a left knee contusion, which means he has a chance to play against the Hawks for tonight’s game.

Brunson picked up this injury while attempting a shot in the first quarter of Sunday’s game on March 3. As he tried hitting a jumper, Brunson’s knee came into contact with the knee of Cavs forward Issac Okoro, thus impacting Brunson’s launch and landing, causing him to wrench in visible pain on the floor.

New York’s head coach, Tom Thibodeau, confirmed that Brunson could appear for the next game against the Hawks after Sunday’s 107-98 win against the Cavs. The head coach also confirmed that the X-Ray results favor Brunson being able to play the rest of the games without the risk of a season-ending injury. The Knicks have just 21 games remaining in the season, which is crucial for the team to contend for a higher seed for the playoffs this season.

If the Knicks were to lose Jalen Brunson at this juncture, it could be fatal when starters such as All-Star forward Julius Randle, forward OG Anunoby, and center Mitchell Robinson are also unavailable due to their respective injuries.

How has Jalen Brunson’s performance been so far in this season?

Jalen Brunson is giving stellar performances this season, averaging 27.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. With him leading the squad, the Knicks are 36-25 in the season, ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference. In his last two meetings against the Hawks, Brunson has been lethal as the team aims for a season sweep against the Hawks in New York.

In the absence of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart stepped up for the Knicks in the win against the Cavs last Sunday. DiVincenzo sank six 3-pointers to score 28 points, while Hart scored a triple-double with 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. Though the Knicks might have narrowly managed their injury crisis through proper roster management, the Hawks might also need to adjust to key absences in their squad to find ways to win against New York.