Reminiscing Over Getting Torched By Kobe Bryant, Jeff Teague Gives His Verdict On No 8 vs 24

The love former NBA players have for Kobe Bryant runs deep. Many go out of their way to emphasize that the media often misrepresented him as difficult, insisting instead that he was fiercely competitive and deeply respected. The backlash to Bleacher Report‘s recent Top 100 players of all time list proves just how strongly the basketball community still feels about him

Kobe had two distinct versions of himself in the league — the one who wore 8, and the one who wore 24. Both numbers became iconic for different reasons, and one of the most common debates among fans and players is which version was better: 8 or 24?

Jeff Teague, who was drafted in 2009, only ever faced number 24 Kobe. Naturally, all his memories are of the older, more seasoned version. Still, he admitted that even with age, Kobe gave him work.

“He hit like 15 shots in a row or something like that,” Teague recalled. “He made so many shots in a row, he was broke as hell for most of the game, and the 4th quarter came, man, he hit like 8 shots in a row. Boy, that s*** turned into Lakers stadium bro. They was running onto the court, going crazy.”

When asked which version of Kobe was better, Teague leaned toward number 8. He explained that younger Kobe’s game was built around tough midrange jumpers, a style Teague admired.

Kobe’s years wearing 8 were split into two key phases. First, his time as Shaquille O’Neal’s understudy, when the Los Angeles Lakers won three championships, and then the post-Shaq years, where he put up jaw-dropping individual numbers. Sadly, the team around him fell short. His legendary 81-point game came with 8 on his back, but his MVP and two Finals MVPs came during his time wearing 24.

What’s most remarkable is how similar the two careers were. While number 8 Kobe was the more explosive scorer, number 24 was the more steady and efficient version. With 8, Kobe averaged 23.9 points per game, totaling 16,866 points. With 24, he averaged 26.3, but injuries took a toll in the later years, and he finished with 16,717 points in that jersey.

It was clear he’d get a statue for his time in LA, and when asked which number he wanted his statue to have, Kobe displayed some of his signature humor. “8 has something that 24 will never have, and that’s the ability to grow hair,” he said, to laughter from the press. “It’s tough for me, I think 24 was more challenging, and I tend to gravitate to things that are harder to do. I guess if you forced me to pick, I’d probably go with 24.”

Luckily for fans, the Lakers announced plans to honor Bryant with three statues. The first, already unveiled at Crypto.com Arena, shows him celebrating after his iconic 81-point game, wearing number 8. The second is a more emotional tribute, featuring Kobe with his late daughter, Gigi. The third, yet to be revealed, will feature him wearing number 24.