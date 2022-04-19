“Jalen Brunson is a great young man and I am lucky to be able to coach him”: Jason Kidd and NBA Twitter shower praise on Mavericks point guard for his career night in Luka Doncic’s absence

Jalen Brunson is not scared of big moments, scoring 40-points in the absence of Luka Doncic asked for massive praise, he got all of it, and more.

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz Monday night for the second game of the first round of the Playoffs. Having already lost their first game at home, this game was kind of a must-win game for the Mavs if they wanted to keep themselves in the series.

And boy did they not do that while showing us one of the best Playoffs performances thus far. While they were at that, the Jazz didn’t bother much to take the game and the series further away from Mavericks’ reach with the luxury of Luka Doncic’s absence.

Not only Dallas were without their MVP but also lagged their best off-the-ball scorer in Tim Hardaway Jr. in the starting line-up. Surprisingly, Utah still lagged the hunger to go 2-0 up in the series, but Jalen Brunson didn’t.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR JALEN BRUNSON! — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

Jalen Brunson breaks the internet after breaking Utah Jazz

The 25-year-old point guard showed what he’s capable of leading a severely short-handed Mavericks lineup. The 2x NCAA champ looked like an All-Star, All-NBA caliber player and brought his A-game for the night. He posted a career-high 41 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and mind-boggling 0 turnovers, leading his team to a 110-104 comeback win against the gutless Utah Jazz team.

And NBA Twitter along with Ja Morant showered him with praises that no one would imagine for the 6’1 guard before this game.

brunson hooping 🔥‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

Jalen Brunson has outperformed his $1.8M contract this season by $29.7M. @profitxai pic.twitter.com/vMZbmWxy0k — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 19, 2022

Watching Jalen Brunson tonight pic.twitter.com/sYVqv3aqQr — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) April 19, 2022

CHARLES BARKLEY: the mavs gon get swept JALEN BRUNSON IN GM 2: pic.twitter.com/Lm684dnf4L — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) April 19, 2022

The praise from the coach.

Jason Kidd on Jalen Brunson getting paid this summer: — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 19, 2022

Some are calling for him to be the 2nd star of a contending team.

Have we reached a place where people believe Brunson could be the second best player on a contender? — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) April 19, 2022

