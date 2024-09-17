Jalen Brunson Repping Philadelphia Eagles Alongside Jason Kelce is “A Painful Image” for Knicks Fans

Earlier in the offseason, Jalen Brunson was regarded as the most adored athlete in New York for taking a contract worth $113 million less than what he could’ve to help the Knicks. However, before the regular season could even commence, Brunson managed to enrage NY sporting fans with his recent actions at the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta Falcons clash.

The All-Star point guard made an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Show. During the same, Brunson was donning an Eagles’ jersey and was excited for Philly to clinch the win.

“What up, Birds Fans? Jalen Brunson checking in. Home opener, it’s gonna be a good one,” the former Villanova Wildcat said.

During the ESPN’s pregame segment, the 28-year-old was standing alongside Jason Kelce, Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears. He made his love for the Eagles crystal clear after being on the same page with Kelce’s predictions – Philly winning by 50.

Brunson grew up supporting the Eagles. But his admiration for the franchise has now resulted in fans stripping him off of the “King of New York” tag that he was awarded for his offseason activity. Further, the 2024 All-NBA player was also condemned for being disloyal to the city that he represents and continuing to support the Eagles over organizations like the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Fans were justified when they expressed being disappointed in their star player.

Similar to the embed above, numerous New York fans hoped for the Eagles to lose to get back at Brunson for being unfaithful to one of the two New York franchises.

It does look like the combined hate of millions of Knicks fans prevailed, as the Eagles managed to lose the game from a position of control. The final score read 22-21 to the Falcons, and Brunson’s prediction was wildly incorrect.

Brunson will have to find a way to pacify New York fans after tonight. Furthermore, it’ll also be interesting to see how he extends his support to the Eagles when they make their way to the MetLife Stadium in New York four weeks from now.