Jalen Brunson’s Father Rick Had a Hilarious Reaction to People Congratulating Him on Having a Granddaughter

Jalen Brunson is officially a girl dad. On Instagram, he announced the birth of his daughter, Jordyn James Brunson in the third week of August. However, she was born on July 31. So her dad kept her birth a secret for three weeks. Brunson’s decision not to disclose the birth of his child instantly led to a hilarious reaction from his father, Rick Brunson.

The father-son duo joined Mark Jackson and his son Bluu Jackson on the Come and Talk 2 Me show just a day after the revelation.

Mark congratulated Jalen for becoming a dad and Rick for becoming a grandfather. The New York Knicks guard relayed that he didn’t disclose Jordyn’s birth for three weeks to celebrate the moment with his family. He was glad that he became a father during the offseason because he could focus on tending to his wife Ali and their daughter,

“We had three weeks to ourselves where just the family knew and kept it private. It was amazing. It was just happy that this didn’t happen during the season so I could catch up on sleep, it’s been a great first three weeks.”

However, Mark Jackson confronted Rick Brunson for not showing much enthusiasm after becoming a granddad for the first time. Therefore, the 52-year-old revealed a hilarious story.

He said that after welcoming his granddaughter on July 31, he was confused when his phone was flooded with messages after three weeks. He had no idea that his son had waited three weeks to announce the birth of Jordyn James on Instagram.

Rick jokingly said that he thought he had become a granddad for the second time in just a few weeks when he opened the messages,

“It was three weeks ago so I had my grace prayer. Next thing you know my phone is blowing up yesterday cuz this guy decided to put it up there. I’m like ‘What you guys talking about, why you congratulating me?’”

“I thought something happened. I had a grandchild three weeks ago, I didn’t know I had another one.”

The Jacksons couldn’t stop laughing after hearing Rick’s account.

At any rate, this has been a great year for the Brunson family. Jalen Brunson was coming into the offseason after a monumental 2023-24 campaign for the Knicks. Earlier in the summer, he signed a four-year, $156 million extension with them.

Then he became a father way before the start of the Regular Season, which will allow him to have extended time with his family. Overall, he has many reasons to be motivated for the upcoming 2024-25 season.