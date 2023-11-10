“Erik Spoelstra Ain’t Going Nowhere!”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Revealed How Pat Riley Reaffirmed Faith in Heat Coach After 2011 Mavericks Loss

Coach Eric Spoelstra has been one of the most instrumental personalities behind the Miami Heat’s recent success over the past two decades. Starting as an assistant coach alongside Pat Riley, Coach Spo faced much scrutiny during his tenure as Head Coach and had to struggle to be accepted by the Miami roster as the boss. This was evidently visible after the Heatles, led by Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, lost to the Dallas Mavericks in one of the biggest upsets in NBA history and a big chunk of the responsibility fell on the coach.

After the formation of the Big 3 in Miami, things didn’t get better overnight. The most tragic blow for the Heat came after the 2011 Finals loss, wherein the Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious in six games against the Miami Heat. This loss seemed like the last straw for the Heat players, who were becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of success despite being one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

In a recent appearance on the Gil’s Arena Show, LeBron James’ then-Miami Heat teammate Norris Cole explained how Coach Spo had the unwavering support of the Heat President Pat Riley during the tumultuous time. Though the players had their share of discontentment with Coach Spo, Riley was determined that Spoelstra was here to stay as the Head Coach of the Heat.

Cole recalled that Riley blew a whistle one day in practice to huddle everyone beside the wall. Then he emphatically declared in front of Spoelstra, as quoted by Cole on the podcast, “No more meetings. He’s [Eric Spoelstra] is going to be the coach, he ain’t going nowhere. I’ll fall on my sword before he goes anywhere. I’ll leave before he leaves.”

Pat Riley is known as ‘the Godfather’ in basketball for a reason. He had foreseen the bright future that Spoelstra would bring for the team if he continued his job as the head coach. And, of course, that guaranteed the Heat some great successes, including the NBA titles with the Heatles in 2012 and 2013.

Eric Spoelstra won back-to-back NBA championships with the Heat as their head coach

The very next year after the 2011 Finals upset was the year of redemption for Coach Spoelstra. Indeed, Pat Riley’s intuition and backing seemed to pan out as Coach Spo finally gained the trust of the new players and the old loyalists on the Heat roster.

In the very next NBA Finals in 2012, the Miami Heat defeated a talented Oklahoma City Thunder side in a 4-1 win. Under Coach Spo, LeBron James was able to win his first ring and cement his status as an NBA great. If that was not all, the Heat under Spoelstra won another championship in 2013, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-3 in a heated Finals series.

Under Spoelstra, the Heat has recorded more than 700 league wins and appeared in six NBA Finals. Despite initial struggles, Coach Spo now seems like an inseparable part of the Heat organization, well on his way to warrant the team another NBA championship very soon.