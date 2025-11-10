Jalen Williams Fires Back at Fan Preferring Kevin Durant’s Thunder Era Over Today’s

The undeniable truth of the matter is that Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and his iteration of the OKC Thunder in 2024-25 are the greatest Thunder team to have ever been assembled. ‘Don’t mean a thing without the ring’ seems to have become Jalen Williams’ motto as he stood up for his Thunder squad against a fan.

The Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook era of OKC was one to remember, no doubt about it. Perhaps, it’s even more iconic than the one that actually went to the promiseland and got the job done.

KD, Russ, and James Harden were all drafted by the Supersonics/Thunder, unlike SGA who they acquired via trade prior to his sophomore season. This could be a factor in fans still preferring the old Thunder over the new.

It should also be noted that the early 2010s Thunder faced off against a slew of opponents in the Playoffs that could be deemed to be ‘more iconic’. Hall-of-Famers such as Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and of course, LeBron James, stood in their path.

Taking in these factors, a fan said, “Your big 3 won but they won our hearts,” to Jalen Williams after he commented under a TikTok reminiscing over the OG Thunder big 3.

In response, J-Dub said, “I rather the ring.” It’s clear Williams is over the constant comparisons between the two teams.

Nostalgia got some of ya hooked lol pic.twitter.com/AUQ1rt15pe — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 9, 2025

While this come as a bit stone-cold, it’s almost guaranteed that this wasn’t a shot at KD and the rest of those guys. Jalen simply wants it to be known that he is wholeheartedly proud of his accomplishment.

SGA has also shown love to the legends who came before him. After breaking the Thunder record for having the most 30+ point games in a single season which was previously held by Durant, he said, “Obviously [Kevin has] done some amazing things here in his career. To be in those conversations is an honor and blessing.”

Durant has put his Thunder days behind him as well. Despite the booing from fans stemming from his infamous 2016 decision to join the Warriors, he looks at his time in OKC quite fondly. “I’m happy I had that time there. It was a great place, the best place for me at that time.”