Jamal Crawford Calls Cap On Michael Jordan Losing $5000 To Him And Then Taking His Mercedes Benz

Stories of NBA players betting big don’t sound too unrealistic given the situation the league finds itself in today. But sometimes, they’re just that — stories. And Jamal Crawford recently came out to call out a particularly bizarre one involving himself and Michael Jordan.

An account on X spoke about a three-point contest between Crawford and MJ that has now been proved to be fictional. The Chicago Bulls icon allegedly upped a bet from $1000 to $5000, only to lose the contest to Crawford. Then, the user claimed, Jordan bet his Ferrari car against Crawford’s Mercedes, and this time, ended up winning.

Jordan drove Crawford’s Mercedes home, and even removed his personalized number-plate. Only, none of it ever happened according to Crawford himself.

The three-time NBA sixth-man-of-the-year took to the same platform to respond to a fan wondering the authenticity of the story, resharing it with the caption, “[Cap emoji], my bro”.

That said, the Crawford vs. Jordan story did not just come out of thin air, and something did happen involving him and his Mercedes. It’s just that it didn’t involve hooping with Jordan.

Crawford, in an interview on The Pivot, once admitted that he had to give up his Benz o a man who remains unnamed during a game of shooting dice. He lost thousands of dollars, and tried to bet his way out of the debt, which he, unsurprisingly, failed at. In the end, he owed around $100k, and he was just a rookie in the league playing for the Bulls back then.

So, Crawford did the smart thing and chose to part ways with his car. “I rather give you my car than go to the bank and get $100,000,” he said.

It was important for Crawford to clear the air surrounding this myth that Jordan took his car away. However, over the years, this wild story never soured his relationship with His Airness. Chicago was Crawford’s first team in the NBA, and Jordan, although in Washington D.C. by that point, was an icon in the city.

Crawford and Jordan even worked out together several times, early on in the now 45-year-old’s career. Perhaps they had a few friendly side-bets here and there, but definitely not any involving a Ferrari and a Mercedes.