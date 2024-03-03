Shaquille O’Neal ‘Surprisingly’ Uses Kanye West’s New Track While ‘Flexing’ $745 Louis Vuitton Sunglasses

Shaquille O’Neal‘s basketball prowess and acute business acumen have helped him amass a personal fortune north of $400 million and he has never shied away from flaunting his wealth. The Hall-of-Famer often provides fans a glimpse into his dazzling lifestyle through pictures and reels on his Instagram account. In fact, Shaq’s latest post gave his followers a taste of his extravagant home and rich closet.

The four-time NBA Champion posted a reel of walking out of a Murphy door inside his lavish mansion wearing an exceptional black and gold blazer and $750 Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Shaq could also be seen flaunting his Emmy Award, which sat on the middle shelf of the Murphy door. He captioned the video,

“Dat Old man so Cold my life is #carnival“

O’Neal used rapper Ye‘s latest song, Carnival, as the background track in his video. The choice is interesting considering the recent history between the two.

Ye and Shaquille O’Neal’s beef

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to starting feuds. He had one with the late great Kobe Bryant even when the two were enjoying historic success together with the Lakers. The Hall of Famer got into disagreements with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee over petty reasons as well.

Most of O’Neal’s beefs were with NBA players. So his issues with Ye seem out of left field. In a recent post, the rapper apologized for his anti-semitic comments and credited businessman Dov Charney, artist Jon Rafman, and actor Jonah Hill for enlightening him. However, he called out Jamie Salter, O’Neal’s business partner, which prompted a response from the retired NBA star. In a since-deleted comment, he wrote,

“Who cares stop bi**hin and snitchin. I kno u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. Man up. Nobody wanna see u cryin, man up lil boy.”

O’Neal had previously gotten into a skirmish with West on X, formerly called Twitter, in 2022. In a post, Ye had written,

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jamie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.”

In response, Shaq had said,

“Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you’. Take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

O’Neal and West’s bizarre beef has been brewing on social media for two years. However, the four-time NBA champion had no issues using the rapper’s new song on his Instagram post. Only O’Neal knows whether using the song was inadvertent or a mind game. Maybe the duo spoke in private and got past their problems. Regardless, it’s an interesting development in the feud between the two.