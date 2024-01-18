“Trade Klay and Draymond and Stephen Curry Should Leave!”: Kendrick Perkins Makes WILD Claim to ‘Fix’ the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ worries are deepening with every passing day. In their last seven games, the Warriors have registered just two wins, standing at the 12th spot in the stacked Western Conference. In his latest episode, Stephen A Smith, along with Kendrick Perkins, discussed in detail the Warriors’ offensive woes and a possible solution to it.

Dismantling the legendary trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is not a wild idea now as various analysts have pointed out the possibility of the Splash Brothers going their own ways.

In the video captioned, “Draymond and Klay Should Be Traded and Steph [Stephen Curry] Should Leave”, Perkins moved a step forward and wondered that if Curry goes to the “ownership room and says ‘I am ready to be traded’, would anyone be mad at Steph Curry?”

While Stephen A Smith seemed on board with the idea and even believed that “the dynasty is over”, he made an argument that Steph doesn’t have to leave the Bay Area, instead, the management finds more weapons to surround Curry on the court.

Smith even gave Kobe Bryant as an example when the Mamba was going through a similar situation with the Lakers in the 2007-08 season and was ready to be traded. However, he never acted on it because the franchise brought Pau Gasol and other offensive weapons which led to them winning back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. But the question still arises, what better weapons can Dubs Nation look for?

Perkins pondered upon the possibility but failed to find a solution as all big stars such as Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and others have already signed the extension or are into a long-term deal.

As Smith correctly pointed out, “the day Steph Curry asks for a trade, it will go down as the most miserable day in the history of the Bay Area,” if Steph tries to get another championship with a different team, the Warriors will be losing “the greatest shooter that god ever created”. Moreover, even Draymond Green believes that trading the two-time MVP is out of the question.

Draymond says anybody in the Warriors can be moved except Stephen Curry

As a veteran of the team, Draymond Green addressed these trade rumors on his podcast while talking to his fans. Green accepted that there have been talks about it and “everyone’s names have come up, except Steph Curry”. He added that trade is a part of the league and he is well aware of the business side of things.

Smith, on the other hand, did not seem to agree with the idea of trading Dray. He claimed that Klay might have a better impact with teams like the Lakers, the 76ers, or maybe Minnesota, however, Green has better chemistry with Steph as a playmaker and on the defensive side of the court.

Gilbert Arenas also joined the bandwagon as he believes that the trio has to break up and find better spots in the league. Taking to his ‘Gil’s Arena’, Arenas added that everybody, be it KD or Kyrie Irving, moved on from their super teams when the time came. And now, the time has come for the Dubs Nation to take a decision on it and move on as well. The 3-time All-Star stated,

They [Golden State Warriors] are the only team that still got their s**t locked in together. Like LeBron got rid of that s**t. Like, I’m going to go over here and form a whole new team.

It’s time that the Warriors think this through before all hopes for the playoffs are lost. Needless to say, the Dubs are going through a difficult phase, and moving the pieces to find a better roster seems the only logical thing to do. Considering the loyalty that the Splash Brothers have shown to their franchise, this will be a tough but necessary decision for them.