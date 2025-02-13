Jamal Murray Highlights What Makes Nikola Jokic’s Game “Super Impressive”

Feb 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a call as center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray went off tonight at the Ball Arena, dropping a career-high 55 points against the Blazers. Nikola Jokic played his part to perfection as well, recording yet another triple-double. At the post-game presser, Murray heaped praise on the Joker while detailing the elements of his game that make Joker “super impressive.”

Murray said that the amount of adjustments that Jokic has to make to his game is incredible. He believes that it’s difficult to understand the same if one is not following his game very closely.

Jokic is the primary threat for any opposing team. He plays the game with such dominance that there’s no other option but to put him in a double team on every possession. Despite that, he’s able to read the game well and figure out a strategy that gets him out of the jam. He finds a way to either score or make plays for his team in these situations like no other player can. Murray outlined these qualities during the press conference.

He said, “To be doubled, every time you touch it and know where everybody else is going to be on the court and know where everybody else is going to move…The consistency and how well he handles double teams, I think that is super impressive.” The 27-year-old remarked how he wishes to add that to his game as well.

Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic: "It's the adjustments. You guys do not understand the amount of coverages, the timing that he's facing." "To be doubled every time you touch it and know where everyone else is going to be on the court…" pic.twitter.com/M5BkyZEoNT — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 13, 2025

Murray said that it’s “fun” to have a running mate like Joker. He had 55 points with four rebounds and five assists in the 132-121 win. Jokic contributed 26 points with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Christian Braun also had a great game for the Nuggets, dropping 21 points with 10 rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes on the floor.

Michael Malone believes Nikola Jokic is the only great player in the league

It’s common for coaches to hype up their players and claim that they are the best. But in Jokic’s case, his coach Michael Malone took it a step further, claiming Joker is the only great player in the NBA. He said, “There are really good players in this league. There’s one great player in my eyes.”

“What Nikola does, to be top three in points and rebounds and assists, top five in steals. The efficiency is just incredible,” he added. Malone stated that the Joker makes a triple-double or a 40-point game look like an everyday affair. This type of dominance is rare and is what makes him a very special player.

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: "There are really good players in this league. There's one great player in my eyes." "We are witnessing history every single night." pic.twitter.com/TrEAkBsvfV — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 13, 2025

The interesting thing is that there’s not much one can say to oppose his take. Jokic has had an incredible run over the last four years. He has become an NBA Champion and a three-time league MVP in that time frame. This season, Jokic is third in the league in points, fourth in rebounds, and second in assists, while also being fourth in steals, and fifth in 3-point percentage. All these clearly point to how this can be the year Jokic wins his 4th MVP trophy.