“James Harden Doesn’t Care if He’s Going to Be a HERO Again!”: Kendrick Perkins ‘Feels Sorry’ for Clippers’ HC Tyronn Lue, Analyzes B2B Losses

The Los Angeles Clippers have now suffered back-to-back losses following the trade for James Harden. But, rather than feel sorry for ‘the Beard,’ former NBA player Kendrick Perkins expressed his concern for Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. Speaking on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst, Big Perk claimed that he is worried for Lue and the tough season ahead of him.

Perkins went in on Harden, blasting the 2018 MVP for his performances. Responding to Molly Querim’s question about Harden’s status on the team, he said he didn’t care. Perkins added that whether he is a hero or a villain is of no concern to him. “I don’t believe Harden cares if he’s going to be a hero again! I don’t care if he gives a damn about being vilified,” said Perkins.

He further explained that winning is not what is on Harden’s mind. What’s more, he believes that Harden should have stayed with the Sixers if that was the case. But now, the Clips have sacrificed their bench depth in order to accommodate him, losing two key pieces, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.

Even Windy agrees with him, claiming that the Clippers dismantled their offense and tried to create a stronger, only for it to backfire in the first two games. Either way, it’s clear to see that Harden is receiving no sympathy as fans and analysts alike mourn for the future of Ty Lue.

Paul George believes that the James Harden move gives the Clippers a lot of options

The Los Angeles Clippers gave up quite a bit in order to acquire James Harden’s services. To be exact, they parted with Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., and multiple first-round picks and pick swaps—quite the haul for a player who is now on his fourth team in four seasons.

On paper, it looks like a good deal. After all, they now have a “Big Four” consisting of Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook. That said, it hasn’t looked good in their first three games, as they have suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of the Knicks, Nets, and Mavericks.

Nevertheless, PG13 still has faith in this team. In his own words, he now has “three other killers” out there with him on the court. He is confident things will work out and that the addition of the Beard gives the Clippers a lot of options.

To be fair to Harden, he has only been in a Clippers uniform for three games. There is still a long season ahead both for him and the franchise. Either way, only time will tell if this trade is a success or a failure.