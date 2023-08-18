“James Harden is a Better Career Basketball Player”: Skip Bayless Undermines 1x Champion Kyrie Irving’s Guard Skills Amid 76ers’ Tumultuous Time

Skip Bayless, on his podcast ‘The Skip Bayless Show’, was recently asked to choose between James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Harden has been in the news lately for his standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers and statements to not play for their General Manager – Daryl Morey. With so much being talked about his future, Skip, in the 76th episode, dated August 17, said the Sixers guard has had a better overall career.

As far as comparisons go, Harden and Kyrie have a lot in common. They both play the point guard positions, can score at will, and have one of the best handles. Apart from their game, they both have had issues with their franchises in the past few years.

Harden left the Houston Rockets to join the Brooklyn Nets and has now demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyrie, on the other hand, has switched multiple organizations as well, since getting drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012. And none of these relationships were amicable.

Skip Bayless chooses between Harden and Irving

With the Undisputed currently on hold, Skip Bayless has taken to podcasts to express his views on the happenings in the NBA. In the latest episode, he was asked to choose between Harden and Irving to build a franchise around. The analyst broke their achievements down with some great points before choosing Kyrie, despite agreeing that Harden had the better career until now. Here is what he said:

“James Harden is the slightly better career basketball player. He is three inches taller at 6’5″. Better passer, he has led the league in assists twice including this past year. He is the better rebounder, better defender. He did the league in steals. A prime James Harden was right there with Kyrie as a shot creator and shot maker.”

Despite the above points in favor of James Harden, Skip Bayless still went with Kyrie Irving. He mentioned that James has achieved more in his career if you look at his scoring titles and the league MVPs. However, if forced to choose one over the other now, he would have to go with Irving. Here is why:

“James, little better all around career basketball player. But right now, if you forced me, I would have to build my team around Kyrie. For one, he is in much better shape than James. James Harden is almost 34 going on 44. Kyrie is 31 going on 31. He stays in very good shape. Body looks good. Wind looks good. Looks like he can last a while in this league. I am not so sure about James.”

Kyrie Irving has won an NBA championship with LeBron James. However, he is yet to achieve anything on his own. He left Cleveland to become his own man but hasn’t lived up to it. James Harden led the Houston Rockets to the Conference Finals and won the coveted MVP award. To be honest, it’s a great question by the fan, and there is no concrete answer.

Skip Bayless takes a dig at James Harden for his comments on Morey

James Harden and Daryl Morey’s saga has taken over the NBA world as everyone, including fans and media, is expressing their views on the matter. There have been valid points thrown across both sides, and it has become difficult to predict the future course of action.

Skip Bayless also had his say as he took a dig at the Sixers’ guard for not staying in shape. He believes, with age catching up, the player will soon be more trouble than he is worth. Skip thinks that not many teams will be interested in taking him on, and only Daryl Morey seems fascinated by him.