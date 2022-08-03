James Harden saw a $5000 hole in his pocket for throwing woman’s phone during a night out

James Harden is one of the most explosive scorers in league history.

The former MVP dazzled the league with his step-back jumpers and dizzy dribbles. Ever since Harden‘s departure from OKC following his Sixth Man of the Year gig with them, Harden has been one of the best players in the league.

Until Harden’s recent dip, he maintained his status as one of the league’s premier offensive weapons. Currently with the Sixers, Harden is on a mission to earn himself a ring along with MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.

Harden has also gained himself a reputation as an extremely irritable character. The Beard’s tendency to take things personally has often resulted in fallouts and beef.

However, his biggest flare-up arguably took place in 2018. The infamous incident took place during Harden’s 2018-19 pre-season with the Rockets. James Harden reportedly threw a fan’s cellphone onto the roof of a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Why did James Harden throw a fan’s phone onto the roof of a nightclub?

While in Arizona, members of Harden’s entourage allegedly got involved in a fight. Naturally, such a high-profile celebrity’s entourage being involved in a scuffle caught the eye of the public.

One of the surrounding fans was seen recording the scuffle. This drew James Harden’s ire.

The then Rockets star allegedly grabbed the fan’s wrist and chucked her phone atop a nightclub. Clearly, three-pointers are not the only long-range bombs Harden can throw.

The entourage did not leave the fan without remedy. The fan reportedly was compensated by Harden and his friends to the tune of around $500.

The $500 might not have meant a lot to The Beard but it probably got rid of a prospective lawsuit for damage to personal property.

Clearly, the Beard isn’t a fan of people invading his space. Make sure you don’t record Harden against his will if you ever run into him. Or maybe cash in on that $500.

