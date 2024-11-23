“James Harden Was in the MVP Conversation for 5–6 Years”: Paul Pierce Praises Clippers Star Pivoting His Game for the Team

James Harden’s reputation has taken a massive hit in the past four years. The Clippers superstar has switched teams thrice in that span and each exit has been more controversial than the one preceding it. His impact as a scorer has also dwindled, but Paul Pierce believes he deserves respect for becoming a pass-first guard and for his overall body of work.

Advertisement

On the ‘KG Certified’ podcast, the Hall of Famer came to Harden’s defense, saying he wasn’t happy with the way fans and media view the guard. He claimed that the 10-time All-Star will retire with a resume that ranks among the best for guards, which should command more respect. Pierce said,

“[Harden’s] the one guy that’s transformed his game so completely different. Because remember, he was a major scorer… To now, he’s one of the best assist man now… He went from like one of the top scorers ever to where we was talking about, ‘Man, he might be the best scorer all time,’ to now, he’s one of the best passers now. Like I’ve never seen that transition in the second part of a career.”

For five years, starting from 2015, Harden was the most prolific scorer in the NBA. He averaged 31.7 points and won three straight scoring titles from 2017 to 2020.

However, after joining the Nets and teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he switched from being an exceptional scorer to a stellar playmaker. He averaged 10.8 assists, which ranked second in the league behind Russell Westbrook (11.8).

He continued to provide over 10 assists per game over the next two seasons until he joined the Clippers, where sharing the ball with Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard saw his averages dip to 16.6 points and 8.5 assists.

However, Harden’s regular season dominance hasn’t carried over to the playoffs, which Pierce believes has done near-irreparable damage to his reputation. He said,

“The only reason [Harden] gets the heat he gets is because of some of the flameouts he’s had in the playoffs. Because when you see a superstar play at [a high] level and then the playoffs come and they have those dips, people are always going to remember that. But remember, at his peak, James Harden was in the MVP conversation for five-six years in a row.”

The veteran guard’s reputation among fans is pretty poor, but icons like Pierce and his peers like Paul George respect his otherworldly ability as a scorer and a passer.

PG claims Harden’s ability as a passer is underrated

Harden’s numbers are evidence that he’s an exceptional playmaker. However, George believes that the general perception of his ability as a passer doesn’t do enough justice to how stellar it really is. On an episode of Podcast P, the forward said,

“Everybody knows he’s a great passer, but when you think of him, they don’t necessarily think of him first as a passer… Playing with him, he could pass the ball like no other. Put the ball on the money, right in your pocket, and you’re ready to shoot.”

Harden has burnt through any goodwill that fans had after bailing on the Rockets to join with the Nets, only to demand a trade to the 76ers, where he fell out with the management and forced a move to the Clippers, all within three years. However, his resume speaks volumes and there’s no denying he’s among the greatest guards to ever grace the NBA.